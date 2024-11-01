Naga Munchetty's love life confession: 'Things don't necessarily last'

Naga Munchetty, 49, has shared one crucial piece of relationship advice she has learnt in her love life.

Instead of sharing the secret to a long-lasting marriage, the BBC Breakfast star reassured fans that they shouldn't be afraid when relationships end.

© Chris Jackson Naga opened up about being comfortable with relationships ending

Looking back at her past romances before she met her husband James Haggar, she told The Big Issue’s Adrian Lobb for Letter To My Younger Self: "I was never fancied at school. I didn’t have a boyfriend until I was 17.

"But he was wonderful, my first boyfriend. I was with him for a couple of years. I think it’s so good to have boyfriends and girlfriends when you’re younger, because you learn to accept that things don’t necessarily last, and they don’t have to."

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty makes confession about her teenage love life

She continued: "You can enjoy the time you have. You’re changing, things change... But ending relationships will always cause pain, so do it with kindness."

Naga's wedding

The BBC Breakfast star previously shared a rare wedding photo

The BBC Radio 5 Live presenter married James in 2007, but she has only shared a handful of details about their big day.

One framed photo from their wedding was on display in Naga's home during a photoshoot shared in 2016. It shows the journalist posing alongside her mother wearing an ivory corseted dress with unique choker detailing around her neck.

© David M. Benett James Haggar and Naga Munchetty have been married since 2007

She styled her hair in an elegant updo finished with flowers while her mother looked elegant in a pink dress and matching jacket with a floral corsage.

Naga admitted she suffered a mishap with her wedding dress during her BBC Radio 5 Live show. "I don't know if I styled it out, but I did fall over in a big, puffy wedding dress during my first dance to You're Just Too Good To Be True," she said.

"We even figured out a dance routine and everything. It didn't go to plan but the wedding day was a success apart from that."

Marriage advice

On her big day, Naga received some crucial marriage advice that she swears by today.

"When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right," Naga told The Guardian in 2016.

© Instagram The couple are keen golfers

The couple, who bond over regular golf days, clearly live by this motto since the journalist insists they never have arguments.

Naga gushed on the Her Spirit podcast: "James and I don't row, and he's a lovely, lovely man, he's definitely the better half."

READ: Salma Hayek's unexpected 'pressure' in 15-year marriage with billionaire husband