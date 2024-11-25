I'm A Celebrity star Coleen Rooney reveals bizarre encounter with Baron Trump

Coleen Rooney has opened up about a somewhat bizarre encounter with President Donald Trump and his son, Baron Trump.

Retired football legend Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen is currently wowing viewers in the I'm a Celebrity jungle with her determined efforts during Bush Tucker Trials - as well as her amazing anecdotes about the people that she has met over the years.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dean McCullough was chosen to do Jack and the Scream Stalk

Speaking about when their family was living in the US, Coleen revealed that they had been invited to the White House during Donald's first term as President of the United States - and that she had an odd encounter with his son, Baron.

Chatting to her fellow camp mates, Coleen revealed that they visited the White House at Christmas and had official photographs taken in front of the building's amazing Christmas tree. During their snap, she revealed that Donald told his son: "See? Told you, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls.'"

She jokily added: "And I told my mum, I was like ‘dirty [expletive]’."

© JIM WATSON Donald Trump with US First Lady Melania Trump alongside their son Barron Trump during an election night event in 2024

The mum-of-four revealed that the President was also keen that Wayne teach his son how to play football, but didn't confirm where her husband was able to show Baron's some moves. The chat quickly turned hilarious as McFly's Danny Jones asked whether Donald was orange, to which she replied: "He was very orange!"

Coleen received a very warm response after taking part in a Bush Tucker Trial alongside Dean McCullough in Sunday night's episode. In it, Coleen was locked in the back of a van trying to unlock stars with different tools while a series of creepy crawlies - from rats to mealworms - were put in there with her.

© Shutterstock Coleen opened up about meeting the Trumps

Wayne even encouraged people at home to vote for her to take on a trial, writing: "Proud of @ColeenRoo on @imacelebrity she’s doing great. Me and the boys would love to see her doing a trial and we know she’d want to put herself to the test. If you can download the #ImACeleb app and let’s get voting!"

Coleen has also spoken about her boys - Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac - watching her in action, saying: "I’m a bit scared of the unknown but I’m excited for my boys back home just to see me do something… Hopefully I’m going to do well, I’m going to try my best."

© JMEnternational Coleen with her husband Wayne and son Kai

The star was praised by Ant and Dec after she managed to score nine meals out of a possible 12 for camp alongside her trial partner. Dec described Coleen as being "very calm, very quiet, you just got on with it", to which she replied: "That is my way of coping, silence, the silent treatment."

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX