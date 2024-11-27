I'm A Celeb's 'richest' star revealed - and it's not Coleen Rooney

In a rather surprising twist, former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has been unveiled as the wealthiest contestant in this year's edition of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV, surpassing even Coleen Rooney, which might come as a bit of a shock to many viewers.

Recent financial disclosures reveal that Oti's company, Pure Mabuse Entertainment Ltd, boasts assets exceeding £1.5 million. In total, according to these numbers, Oti has £1.05 million in assets in Pure Mabuse Entertainment Ltd and an additional £966k in investment property through her firm, Lionshead Property Investments Ltd.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse breaks down after being separated from her baby

How did Oti build her fortune?

© ITV Oti Mabuse is the queen of the rich list in the jungle

Oti's journey to financial success began with her tenure on Strictly Come Dancing. Since departing the show, she has secured numerous brand partnerships and now serves as a judge on ITV's Dancing On Ice. These ventures have significantly contributed to her substantial net worth.

Oti also bolstered her financial standing after signing a lucrative deal with bra giant Bravissimo, and she's also in the process of writing her first novel.

This revelation comes after her husband touched down in Australia to be closer to his wife and offer her as much support as possible, even though he can't actually go into the jungle with her. He also revealed that their baby daughter "cannot wait" to see her mum again.

Oti's husband touches down in Australia

© Shutterstock / Instagram Oti with her baby and husband

Marius Iepure, 42, landed at Brisbane airport with their one-year-old child, and Oti's mum, Dudu, also joined the pair. Marius said he is excited to see Oti, saying: "Oh my God, yeah. You can imagine. And this one [Oti and Marius' baby] cannot wait."

As for the rest of the contestants on this series of I'm A Celeb, Coleen Rooney seems to be the second richest. Her firm, CWR 2021, holds assets amounting to £735,000. Despite her high-profile status and recent ventures, including a reported £5 million deal for her participation in I'm A Celebrity, Oti's financial standing remains more robust.

The current season of I'm A Celebrity features a diverse line-up of personalities. Alongside Oti and Coleen, viewers have been entertained by Tulisa, Alan Halsall, Melvin Odoom, social media star GK Barry, radio personality Dean McCullough, McFly's Danny Jones, Maura Higgins, Jane Moore, former boxer Barry McGuigan, and Reverend Richard Coles.

As the competition progresses, it will be intriguing to see how these celebrities navigate the challenges ahead, which will include some horrendous Bushtucker Trials.