I'm a Celebrity fans get talking after Alan Halsall's surprising interaction with Maura Higgins

An I'm a Celebrity star has been praised after selflessly offering out his treat to a nervous campmate after the group were tasked with taking on 'The Fright Bus'. On the show, the campmates were expecting treats to celebrate Maura Higgins' birthday, but had a rude awakening after discovering that they would have to 'earn' the treats by sitting in a bug-filled bus.

Maura was feeling particularly nervous about taking on the trial, having never done a BushTucker Trial before, so was reassured by Alan Halsall, who promised her that not only did she not have to do it if she didn't want to, but he would give her his share of the treat if they were successful.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Alan reassuring Maura was so lovely. He made valid points and calmed her down. Even offering to give up his treat to Maura if she drops out. Alan Halsall is extremely under-rated. What a guy."

Another person added: "Bless Alan for comforting Maura," while a third person wrote: "Alan offering to give his treat to Maura cuz she’s worried omg i’m sobbing he’s such a cutie pie."

© ITV/Shutterstock Fans have been full of praise for Alan Halsall

Despite Alan's generous offer, Maura did indeed join her fellow contestants on the Fright Bus, but the drama left on a cliffhanger as Ant and Dec teased viewers to tune in on Tuesday to watch the whole task play out.

Alan has described his appearance on the reality show as the "worst kept secret" after he was forced to pull out in 2023 after undergoing knee surgery. The Coronation Street star opened up about the incident, telling ITV: "It was a bit of a shock when I got the knee injury last year and whilst I am signed off surgically, I still have several months of physio ahead of me."

© Yoshitaka Kono Maura Higgins is in the jungle

He also shared his concerns about how much he would miss his daughter Sienna, 11, while in the jungle, admitting that he would find it "really difficult". He explained: "She has found the idea of me going difficult. It is only in the last two weeks or so that she has come around to the idea. We never spend more than two weeks apart.

"I am very emotional about Sienna, so it will be interesting to see how I cope. I tend to try to hide my emotions but with Sienna I’m not very good at all - I think I will have several blubs. She is 11 and so I’m hoping I won’t embarrass her."