Strictly Come Dancing Week 11: Leaderboard revealed for breathtaking Musicals Week

Strictly Come Dancing has now reached its quarter-finals, which also means that it's time for Musicals Week.

The long-running theme week has long been a favourite of Strictly fans as we watch the stars jive and foxtrot to our favourite Broadway scores. This year, we're certainly in for a treat with songs from Mary Poppins, Six and recent-smash hit, Wicked.

We're now just two weeks away from the final, so all the dancers will be stepping up their game to get through. But who will make it to the semi-final and who will just miss out? Follow along with HELLO! to see the leaderboard.

What are the couples dancing to?

Tasha Ghouri, who received the first perfect score of the series last week will be hoping to replicate that again with her Argentine Tango to Ex-Wives from Six.

Meanwhile, JB Gill has a Viennese Waltz to Let's Go Fly a Kite from Mary Poppins and Chris McCausland will be dancing a quickstep You're the Top from the musical Anything Goes.

Pete Wicks will be dancing a waltz to West Side Story's Somewhere, while Montell Douglas will be hoping to escape from the dance-off with a rumba set to The Color Purple's I'm Here.

Finally, Sarah Hadland will be dancing to the musical on everyone's lips, as she dances the Charleston to Wicked's hit song Popular.

Leaderboard

The leaderboard is as follows:

Sarah Hadland & Vito Coppola – Charleston – 38 (9, 9, 10, 10) Tasha Ghouri & Aljaz Skorjanec – Argentine Tango – 38 (9, 10, 9, 10) Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell – Quickstep – 32 (7, 8, 8, 9) Montell Douglas & Johannes Radebe – Rumba – 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)

Who left last week?

Following last week's performances and Samba-a-thon, it was sadly time to bid farewell to EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and his partner Michelle Tsiakkas. The couple faced off against Montell Douglas, but the judges opted to unanimously save the Gladiators star.

The actor had nothing but praise for the behind-the-scenes action that goes on, saying: "Not just everyone who you see in front of the camera, these four here (the judges), but everyone who works on this show, I have such a good bond and relationship with and that's what made me want to do this show, it's the people, not what I'm doing. I've had the best time."