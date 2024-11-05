Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly star JB Gill breaks silence following partner Amy Dowden's devastating exit from the show
JB Gill with Lauren Oakley and Amy Dowden

The JLS star will now be partnered with Lauren Oakley

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Strictly Come Dancing star JB Gill has broken his silence following the very sad news that Amy Dowden was forced to drop out of the competition due to a foot injury.

The JLS star, who was teamed up with the Welsh dancing pro for the 2024 competition, shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram stories. Sharing her statement about dropping out of the show, he captioned it: "Heartbroken for you right now @amy_dowden but like a phoenix you will rise, Isaiah 40:31."

WATCH: Amy missed the 2023 series while undergoing treatment for breast cancer

He also commented on her post, writing: "Heartbreaking news @amy_dowden but our moments will be forever in Strictly history, never forget that. Thank you for being the best teacher. Nothing but love from all of the Gill family."

JB and Lauren received the highest scores in the competition on Saturday night during Icons Week, with JB sharing a thrilled post and giving a shout-out to Amy. He wrote: "Wow! What a weekend. I just want to say thank you to @lizzie.gough & @mrballchange for making my couples' choice dance so special.

Strictly Come Dancing's JB Gill and Amy Dowden© Guy Levy
Strictly Come Dancing's JB Gill and Amy Dowden

"You guys allowed @laurenmayoakley and I to shine brightly for @amy_dowden and do everyone proud. To my family and friends and EVERYONE supporting us and voting, you guys are the best and I’m SO HAPPY to continue this amazing journey, whatever challenges it throws at me! Still on cloud 9 and grateful to be through to another week."

Calling JB a "talented, kind, gentle" soul, Amy thanked him for his support after confirming that she would be dropping out of the show. She wrote: "JB thank you for being the perfect partner back. We topped the leaderboard week one and continued to work so hard and thank you for being so passionate about understanding the ballroom and latin fundamentals. For me, that rumba will always be one of my favs."

Amy Dowden back on Strictly
Amy Dowden was forced to drop out over an injury

The star, who recently went through treatment for breast cancer, added: "My heart is breaking right now. The past few months I finally felt like me again. Cancer was no longer the first thing I thought of when I woke up. It was choreography, music choices, which dances in which order, what we needed to work on. I felt free again. My goal since hearing those words 'you have cancer' was to get back on the Strictly dance floor. It's been such a challenge to get back, one I devoted 2024 to."

She continued: "I know only too well 'this too shall pass' and I'll be soon better and back dancing." Lauren replied, writing: "This too shall pass. We’re still a team. Love you. You did the groundwork, I’ll carry your partnership forward and hopefully make you proud."

dancer wearing green fringe dress and gold heels © Instagram
Lauren is taking over as JB's new pro partner

Amy was also supported by her fellow dancing pros, including Dianne Buswell and Katya Jones, who shared posts sending their love and support to her.

