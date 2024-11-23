Strictly Come Dancing: Week 10 leaderboard and full Samba-a-thon results revealed

Strictly Come Dancing is in its tenth week and the pressure will no doubt have increased on the stars as this week they'll be taking on two routines!

Following the heights of the Blackpool special, the stars are back in Elstree but alongside their normal routines, the pairs will also be dancing in the 'Samba-a-thon'. This will see all seven of the couples on the dancefloor at the same time as they aim to impress the judges with their samba moves.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See the full cast list of 2024's Strictly Come Dancing

Following this, the pairs will be ranked first to last, earning an additional amount of points ahead of the public vote, which could massively impact who goes home.

Last time Strictly did an 'a-thon' style routine, everything descended into chaos as scores got lost and the judges announced the wrong names. Let's hope things go a lot smoother this time around.

What are the couples dancing to?

While we don't yet know the music for the Samba-a-thon, we do know what the couples will be doing in their initial bid to impress the judges.

Last week's leaderboard toppers Tasha Ghouri and Sarah Hadland will be taking on an American smooth and rumba respectively. Tasha's dance will be to Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved while Sarah will be performing to Chains by Tina Arena.

© Guy Levy Will Pete be safe following his tango?

Chris McCausland will be hoping to impress with his paso doble to El Gato Montes by Manuel Panella, while Pete Wicks will be aiming to survive another week with a tango to Easy Lover, which was written by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins.

Jamie Borthwick, meanwhile, will be dancing the foxtrot to Ben E. King's Stand By Me, while JB Gill is tackling a Charleston to Yes Sir! That's My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two.

© Guy Levy Sarah and Vito sizzled with their rumba

Finally, Montell Douglas will be hoping to avoid her third dance-off as she takes on a quickstep to Ella Fitzgerald's Get Happy.

Leaderboard

The leaderboard for Week 10 is as follows…

JB Gill & Lauren Oakley – Charleston – 39 (9, 10, 10, 10) Sarah Hadland & Vito Coppola – Rumba – 36 (8, 8, 10, 10) Pete Wicks & Jowita Przystal – Tango – 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

Samba-a-thon leaderboard

And here's how the couples were ranked following the samba-a-thon.

Who went home last week?

Last week's Blackpool special saw Wynne Evans and Katya Jones exit the show after losing to Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe in the dance-off. The judges opted to unanimously save Montell following the pair's reprisal of their dances.

© BBC Wynne departed at the Blackpool special

In an emotional moment, Wynne said that he'd had a "wonderful" time in the ballroom. "If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time," he continued.

"Strictly is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing."