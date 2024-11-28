Bradley Walsh discusses how 'being apart' from rarely-seen famous wife impacted his career

Bradley Walsh is a household name thanks to his regular screen time on everything from The Chase to Breaking Dad, but he admitted that his glittering career was closely linked to his personal life.

The TV host met his wife Donna Derby in 1992 and they got married in 1997, but they were forced to endure a temporary long-distance relationship seven years later. Bradley was launched into the spotlight when he starred as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street from 2004 to 2006.

© Mark Cuthbert The couple got married in 1997

Commenting on his "fantastic" wife's support that saw them spend time apart while he filmed in Salford, the Gladiators star told The Mirror: "I wouldn't swap my missus for the world. Donna isn't just beautiful; she's the most fantastic wife and mother.

"It's because of her I signed with Coronation Street. She's the one who recognised what it could do for me even though it would mean being apart."

© Getty Bradley Walsh praised his wife Donna for supporting his Coronation Street career

He had previously starred in Night and Day, but following his role in ITV soap opera Coronation Street, he took part in Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures in 2008, Law and Order UK in 2009, and The Chase the same year.

Donna also found fame as a choreographer and former dancer in the music video for Robert Palmer's 1988 song 'Simply Irresistible', while the couple's son Barney, who was born in 1998, has starred in The Larkins and worked as a presenter for Miss World.

Private family life

© Anthony Harvey The Chase star and the choreographer share son Barney

Bradley has shared a handful of comments about his family, describing himself as offering "love, stability and reliability" to his wife while she keeps him grounded, he told Huffington Post in 2016.

On the whole, Bradley and Donna tend to keep their private life at their £2.5 million barn conversion in Epping out of the spotlight.

When asked about his best buy, Bradley said his home – which he accidentally stumbled upon – was his "legacy" for his family.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Barney Walsh's Breaking Dad behind-the-scenes video leaves fans in hysterics

"It was definitely buying my house. My wife Donna and I were out house hunting one day in Chigwell, Essex. She liked the look of a house that wasn't on the market, so we put a note through the door to ask if the owners were considering selling.

"They later contacted us and said no, but they knew of a similar house that was for sale, so we saw it and bought it. I know it is a good investment and legacy for my family," he said in an interview with The Telegraph.

RELATED: Barry McGuigan's beloved wife who helped him through family tragedy