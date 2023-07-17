World on Fire: viewers saying same thing about season 2 debut of BBC drama

BBC One's gripping war drama, World on Fire, returned on Sunday night after a four-year hiatus and it's safe to say viewers were glad to see Harry Chase back on their screens.

The new season, which is set in 1941, tells the story of the Second World War through the eyes of ordinary people and those fighting for freedom, with a particular focus on the life of translator Harry Chase (Jonah Hauer King).

WATCH: World on Fire season two premiered on Sunday night

Taking to Twitter following the series two debut, viewers praised the show's highly-anticipated return. One person wrote: "Loving #WorldOnFire, great to have an epic series for Sunday nights again," while another added: "Looks like another great series #WorldOnFire."

A third fan tweeted: "Great to see the cast of World On Fire back together again after a great episode tonight on @BBCOne," while another wrote: "What a first episode of the new series World on Fire on @BBCOne, not getting to attached to any of these characters."

© BBC The show returned to BBC One on Sunday evening

Many viewers were left reaching for the tissues after the emotional opening instalment, with one person writing: "This first episode was so good but it destroyed me. [I don't know] how I'm gonna survive the entire season #WorldOnFire," while another added: "Just watched the first episode of #WorldOnFire season 2. I cried."

Other viewers couldn't help but binge-watch all six episodes, which are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Hailing the entire series, one person wrote: "#WorldOnFire series two really packed a punch. The characters are trying to find normalcy and purpose all while having to deal with the trauma that comes during the travesties of war. It's so well done and I cannot wait for series 3!!"

Viewers praised the opening episode of series two

For those new to the war drama, it is written and created by Peter Bowker and features a star-studded cast, including The Crown's Lesley Manville, The Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison, Pretty Little Liars' Gregg Sulkin and Guilt star Mark Bonnar.

The synopsis reads: "RAF pilots are sent to destroy German bombers prowling the skies above Manchester, with rescue operations underway on the streets below. The true reality of war has arrived in Britain."

© Steffan Hill Eugénie Derouand as Henriette in season two

The new episodes "will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat."

Speaking about the drama, creator Peter said: "As always, we tell stories which have an unforced and not always comfortable contemporary resonance, stories that demonstrate both human resilience and human folly and stories of ordinary lives in extraordinary times.

© Mammoth Screen Mark Bonnar plays Sir James Danemere

"Historical drama should not be about nostalgia and I hope this isn't how this series is regarded. It is about asking questions of the present by interrogating stories from our past. And at the heart of these stories, amongst multiple perspectives, the single question remains – 'If you had been there, what would you have done?'"