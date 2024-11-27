I'm a Celebrity's Rev Richard Coles is dating famous actor – details

Rev Richard Coles might have been one of the later additions to the I'm a Celebrity jungle, but the star is proving to be popular with viewers.

In a moving moment with his campmate, Oti Mabuse, the star discussed his late husband, David Oldham, who passed away in 2019. Richard has found love again following the death of David, and since 2023 the star has been in a relationship with actor Richard 'Dickie' Cant, with the pair meeting on a dating app, EliteSingles.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Richard shared: "I wanted to go on a website where I would meet someone who was not looking for a sugar daddy, who was my age, who lived in my sort of world, who I could share my life with."

The star revealed that the couple's first date took place at the Royal Horticultural Society's property and that the pair clicked so much he "knew he wanted to see him again".

© David M. Benett Richard is a successful actor

Richard's new partner, Richard Cant, is the son of television presenter Brian Cant. The star has appeared in numerous shows including Midsomer Murders, Doctor Who and The Crown, where he played the local MP of Michael Fagan, who famously broke into the late Queen's bedroom at Buckingham Palace.

The actor has also appeared in theatrical productions and speaking about watching his new love performing, Richard enthused: "Watching Dickie at work makes my heart beat faster; he's stunning. When I saw him in The Vortex at Chichester, I felt like standing up and screaming: 'That's my Dickie!'"

Richard's late husband died in 2019

Richard has been open about the loss of his husband, fellow priest David Oldham. When confirming his new relationship with the Sunday Times, he said: "I'm completely [expletive] up about it still. It messed my [expletive] life up. And I have this anger. I'm angry when people speak in a way that means they think you should be over it. It's not a cold."

Speaking about their relationship, Richard said: "From the minute we met – boom! I never for a minute thought – no matter what happened – we would ever part."