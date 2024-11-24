Amy Dowden surprises fans with unexpected return to Strictly after shock exit

Amy Dowden left Strictly Come Dancing fans delighted after she made an unexpected early return to the show following her shock departure two weeks ago.

The beloved Welsh dancer, who was paired with JLS star JB Gill before she was forced to withdraw from the competition, was seen in the background of several shots mingling with her professional dancer co-stars during host Claudia Winkleman's post-dance interviews in Saturday night's live show.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their surprise at seeing Amy, who dazzled in a hot pink glittering dress.

© Instagram Amy's fans shared their excitement at the Welsh dancer being back in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom

"So good to see the lovely Amy back on screen," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Loved seeing Amy in the auditorium tonight. In awe of her beauty. Also how gorgeous is her dress? So stunning."

Showing her support for her former co-star after the show, Amy wrote: "So PROUD of you @jbgill. Would do anything in the world to be out there on the floor with you but you are shining and everyone is seeing your talent!"

© Instagram Amy shared her delight and being back in the ballroom, writing a sweet message of support to her former dance partner JB Gill

It was announced on Monday 4 November that Amy would not be continuing with the competition due to an injury.The news came after the Welsh dancer collapsed shortly after a live performance, for which paramedics had to be called to Elstree Studios.

© Guy Levy Amy and JB were paired together before Amy was forced to withdraw from the competition

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called just after 21.00 BST on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet hospital for further care."

Following the incident, it was confirmed on Strictly: It Takes Two that Amy would be withdrawing from the competition, with her co-star Lauren Oakley stepping in to continue JB's training on the show.

© Instagram Lauren Oakley (L) is standing in for Amy

"Sadly, Amy Dowden MBE will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year. Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, will step in as JB's dance partner.

"The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in Strictly are always the utmost priority. The whole Strictly family sends Amy love and well wishes."

The news came as a great heartbreak to Amy, who returned to the dancefloor this year after completing her treatment for breast cancer.