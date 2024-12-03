Viewers have same complaint over new Netflix hit The Madness

The Madness is Netflix's number one trending TV show at the moment, and follows Sing Sing star Colman Domingo as a celebrity figure shocked when he finds himself implicated in the murder of a white supremacist.

While some fans enjoyed the show, with one writing: "Going from #CrossOnPrime to #TheMadness is a wonderful thing. Love me a well written Black-led tv show," while another person added: "#TheMadness was a decent thriller but it got stretched a bit at some portions. Would have been perfect as a 6 episode series, but 8 seemed a bit much. It was an engaging watch," others weren't so sure.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The trailer for Netflix’s new drama, The Madness

Taking to X, fans shared their disappointment at the show, and pointed out some key plot holes including Muncie attempting to disguise himself in public, and being alone in a cabin at the beginning, as well as other storytelling issues.

One person posted: "If you’re famous and on tv and people recognize you anywhere…. And you’re running…. Why is your face out in the open? Not even glasses? #TheMadness." Another person added: "Finished #TheMadness and I’m sad to say it was not good I wanted to love it and I was intrigued at first but sadly the writing and overall storytelling was very mid. And I feel like Colman’s character made some very annoyingly unrealistic decisions."

© Courtesy of Netflix Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in The Madness

A third person added: "The Madness on Netflix was just terrible. The script, the wardrobe/styling, the acting, the storyline was just abysmal and unrealistic. 0/10."

So what is the show all about? The series follows a popular political consultant turned TV pundit, Muncie Daniels, who finds himself in the middle of a crime drama after discovering the body of his white supremacist neighbour while on a secluded trip to the Poconos.

© Courtesy of Netflix Dylan Taylor as Officer Lutz, Hamish Allan-Headley as Officer Wagner in the new Netflix series

After being framed for the murder, Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. The synopsis continues: "Along the way he'll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age."

© AMANDA MATLOVICH Will you be watching The Madness?

Colman has already opened up about whether to expect a second season of the show, telling Deadline: "Listen, I don’t really say this a lot about any show because I like going from moment to moment and having great moments in a show and moving on with my life and doing something else.

"This show, I think there’s more from Muncie. I would really love to engage with a Season 2, so we’ll see if people think he’s got more story in him as well, so I hope people watch."