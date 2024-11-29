11 amazing Irish stars making waves in Hollywood

Ruth grew up in Limerick, Ireland before moving to the UK in her teens. The incredible, Oscar-winning actress starred in perhaps one of the most talked about shows of 2024, the Apple TV+ murder mystery Presumed Innocent - following her leading roles in Agents of SHIELD and Preacher - and, of course, her Oscar-nominated performance in Loving.

Speaking about her accent on The Late Late Show, she explained: "I moved to London and I was Black and Irish so there were two things that made me different. Someone laughed at the way I said 'thirty' and I was shocked that they would just laugh in front of somebody."