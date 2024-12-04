Tulisa breaks silence on 'demons' after deleting all of her I'm a Celebrity posts

Tulisa Contostavlos has opened up about her decision to delete all of her I'm a Celebrity-related posts after failing to appear on the show's spin-off series Unpacked. Fans have been concerned for the singer, who was the third person to leave the jungle, and the star took to Instagram to clear up what had been going on.

Speaking from her hotel room, Tulisa looked happy and healthy as she spoke to fans, explaining that she had felt overwhelmed after being "bombarded" by people on social media.

While she clarified that it was all in a positive way, she added: "I can get overwhelmed quite easily and started to feel overwhelmed. I realised I needed to take time for myself, and to chill, it's all a little bit much at the moment. So I archived things from the jungle and when the time is right, I'm going to post my own reels".

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Tulisa opened up about I'm a Celebrity

She added that the social posts that had been on her account during her jungle stint hadn't been shared by her, and wasn't necessarily the way that she would post on her Instagram, so she wanted to do it in her own way.

© @tulisacontostavlos / Instagram Tulisa admitted she felt 'overwhelmed' after leaving show

The 36-year-old continued: "I've been out of the spotlight for a long time, I still have those demons. It doesn't mean I'm going to hide under a rock for another ten years, I just need a little time… mental health is important and I'm super grateful for all of the support and love".

She also clarified that she hadn't called any of her campmates "fake" after telling Lorraine that people may act "pally" for the cameras. She said: "What I was trying to say is that everyone in there is way more close with some people than others and when you get out they're going to be friendships that people have that are going to be nurtured, that's all I was trying to say!"

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Tulisa Contostavlos on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Her fans gave her an outpouring of support, with one writing: "Glad you're ok. You don't need to explain. You were fab in the jungle. Well done." Another fan added: "You’re priority, always put yourself first & take the time you need. I’m so proud of you TT! It’s been a lot for you! & you’ve smashed it! Sending lots of love. Got you always."

Nadia Sawalha also posted her support, writing: "Bloody good for you fabulous woman you… how goddamn strong is this."