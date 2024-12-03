I'm a Celebrity: stars who found love in the jungle from Peter Andre and Katie Price to Mark Wright

Katie and Peter formed perhaps the most iconic I'm a Celebrity romance of all time during the 2004 series as they fell for each other during their stint in the jungle. The pair made it far during the third series, with Katie finishing in fifth place, while Peter finished in third. Following their time in the jungle, the couple got secretly engaged before marrying in 2005.

Peter and Katie welcomed two children, Junior and Princess, and even featured in their own reality series, however the couple divorced in September 2009.

Since the end of their relationship, Peter has married NHS nurse Emily McDonagh, with the pair welcoming three children together. Katie, meanwhile, married MMA fighter Alex Reid in 2010 before the couple divorced in 2012. The star was also married to Kieran Hayler between 2013 and 2018, with the pair welcoming two children, and she was also engaged to Kristopher Boyson in 2019 before the pair called it quits.