I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones 'shaking' at emotional wedding with model wife

With minimal food, unpredictable weather and countless creepy crawlies, it's no surprise that emotions are high on I'm A Celebrity.

McFly's Danny Jones is among the stars taking part in 2024, but no Bushtucker Trial can compete with his tearful wedding day.

During his time in the Australian jungle, the musician and songwriter will have the full support of his wife Georgia, whom he married in Yorkshire in 2014. The couple shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, and during the interview, Danny recalled he was "shaking" and looked like he would "pass out" at the altar at St Mary’s Priory Church in Old Malton.

Georgia looked resplendent in a bespoke Stephanie Allin lace bridal gown with a fitted silhouette, fishtail skirt and lace sleeves leading to a pearl drop back. She accessorised with a cathedral-length veil studded with Swarovski crystals, a Rosie Willett headpiece and Benjamin Adams heels.

The bride admitted she "started shaking" as she walked down the aisle to Jason Mraz’s I Won’t Give Up. Danny – who wore a grey Ben Sherman suit – added: "When I saw Georgia, I couldn’t really take it. My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I’ve ever seen."

His bandmate Tom Fletcher quipped: "I thought Danny was going to pass out."

Danny and Georgia's love story

© Dave M. Benett The McFly star and the former Miss England star first met in 2009

The 'Five Colours in her Hair' singer and the Miss England 2007 winner met in 2009 before Danny popped the question during a romantic trip to Cyprus in 2013.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Danny explained: "I just thought, 'What am I waiting for?' I felt like I wanted to do it and within five days I booked a holiday and did it. I didn't think about anything at all.

"I didn't want to make too much of it so I just went on a holiday and had dinner on a beach. I didn't give too much away… it was like an MI5 mission getting a ring out there."

The couple married a year later and welcomed their son Cooper, now six, in 2018.

© Instagram The couple share a son called Cooper

They admitted they are in no hurry to expand their family, with Danny telling HELLO!: "We realise how amazing kids are but also how amazingly tough it is.

"Our careers are important to us too, and right now all our spare time is focused on Cooper, and the rest we are working."

© Shutterstock Danny is currently in Australia filming I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Georgia agreed, adding: "There are no rules that say there has to be a certain age gap between siblings. It really doesn’t matter if they are not super close in age. We have our gorgeous little boy, and we are happy with the way it is."

The family are no doubt looking forward to reuniting, especially since the model broke down in tears in November as she admitted solo parenting was "stressful" while her husband was on the other side of the world.

