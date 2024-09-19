George Clooney's then-and-now photos as Hollywood hearthrob marks major milestone

It has been 30 years since George Clooney first graced our screens in the iconic NBC show ER, and since then, he has reigned supreme as Hollywood's ultimate heartthrob.

George was just 33 when he landed his breakthrough role as Dr Doug Ross, a character he played from 1994-1999, which inspired three Emmy nominations for the actor. Since his iconic stint on the show, George has gone on to become one of the biggest and most handsome names in Hollywood, even calling the programme "the job of a lifetime."

Chatting to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show back in 2022, he said of his co-stars: "I'm still really close with Julianna (Margulies) and Noah (Wyle) and Eriq (La Salle). They're really good friends, and so I feel that was the job of a lifetime."

George also revealed that his character, Dr Ross, has caused hilarious conversations between him and his wife, Amal Clooney. George made the confession during a charity virtual ER reunion in 2021, revealing his wife continuously questions the actions of Dr Ross.

© Getty Images George played Dr Doug Ross on the hit ER show

He said: "This has been a very, very disastrous thing for me because I forgot all of the terrible things I'd done as Dr Ross," he told members of the show’s cast.

"My wife keeps going, 'Is that it? Are you done? Season three – do you finally settle down with Nurse Hathaway?' It's been a disaster for my marriage."

He added: "I have to say, you know, it's such great television. It was such an exciting thing to be a part of."

Dr Ross was a charming yet flawed paediatric emergency room physician. Reflecting on his character in an interview with The Independent in December 2020, George explained: "When I was on ER, I played a womaniser, and I was a drunk – but he loved kids. At the end [of each episode], I’d be like, 'Hey, nobody touches that kid!’ so I could get away with doing lots of dastardly things."

Whilst George's devilishly handsome looks have aged like a fine wine, he does look different from his days in a white coat. Keep scrolling as we take a look back at incredible photos of George from his time on the show.

