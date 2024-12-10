Prince Harry talks feeling 'angry' in new Netflix documentary

Prince Harry has discussed father and sons being pitted against one another in a competitive game of polo in his new Netflix documentary, Polo.

The new show, in which Harry and Meghan served as executive producers, was mostly shot at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves appear in episode five, where Prince Harry interviews Argentine professional polo player Adolfo Cambiaso.

Adolfo competes opposite his 18-year-old son and rising star, Poroto, and the pair discuss the relationship dynamic, with Harry saying: "You’ve created something special. He’s doing amazing things."

Cambiaso replied: "We play together a lot, you know. You can play with your kid, something that you love."

Harry then quizzed him about the unusual situation, asking what it is like playing against his child, to which the Polo pro replied: "It’s difficult. And worse when you lose." Harry laughed, and added: "You’re proud, but also angry."

Poroto and Adolfo Cambiaso in Polo

Prince Harry, who shares two children, Archie and Lilibet, with his wife Meghan, used to play polo with and against his father, King Charles - and still enjoys partaking in the sport near the family's home in Montecito, California.

Harry has a strained relationship with his father following his exit from the royal family and subsequent interview with Oprah Winfrey, documentary series and memoir, Spare. However, he flew back from California to briefly visit him following his cancer diagnosis. Following the trip, he told Good Morning America: "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

Harry and Charles currently have a strained friendship

In a recent episode with A Right Royal Podcast, royal expert Robert Hardman explained that he thinks that Charles would like to reconcile with his youngest son. He said: "[The King's] an optimist, he's not confrontational. I think he's very much of the mindset that things can get back together, and that [they] can make things work. I think he would like that.

"There are certain things that are non-negotiable. [Harry and Meghan] can't be half royal, you can't be in sometimes, and out. But I think a workable relationship could evolve. I'm sure [Charles] would love that."

The new documentary looks at the "fast-paced and glamorous" world of Polo, with five episodes following global players, documenting their rivalries and highlighting the intensity of their training. Fans will also be able to spot Harry and Meghan, who make an appearance in episode five.

Polo is now available to watch on Netflix