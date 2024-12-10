Meghan Markle shows off impressive skill as she jokes with Prince Harry in Netflix documentary

The Duchess of Sussex showcased her incredible Spanish-speaking skills as she joined her husband Prince Harry in an episode of their latest Netflix venture, Polo.

Meghan made a brief appearance in the final episode, greeting polo players at The Royal Salute Polo Challenge. A wholesome clip showed the former Suits actress speaking to an Argentine player in perfect Spanish.

After an initial interaction, Prince Harry could be heard saying in the background: "She's fluent in Spanish," before Meghan explained that she'd lived in Palermo Viejo and Las Cañitas, Argentina, 20 years ago.

The polo player then proceeded to ask Prince Harry whether he also spoke Spanish, to which Meghan responded "Yes". Harry then chuckled and said with a smile on his face: "He knows I don't… a little, a little."

© Getty Images Meghan looked sublime in a cream halterneck dress

In the clip, the mother-of-two could be seen wearing an ivory silk and hemp Heidi Merrick dress complete with a cut-out section. She teamed her frock with a pair of Aquazzura heels, vintage Chanel jewellery and a Valentino purse.

The charity event fostered a sense of friendly competition since Harry, who is Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale, was playing on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against his close friend and charity ambassador, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, who was captaining the Grand Champions Team.

Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-founded Sentebale in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people living in the southern African nation.

© Getty Images Meghan and Harry attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in April 2024

Meghan finessed her Spanish-speaking skills while in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she interned at the US Embassy. She also studied abroad in Madrid, Spain.

This isn't the first time she's wowed royal fans with her language abilities. Back in August, Meghan demonstrated her Spanish while speaking on stage on the final day of her and Prince Harry's Colombia trip.

© Getty Images Meghan spoke about the importance of women and girls having a voice

As she joined panellists on stage at a forum to celebrate Afro-Colombian women in Cali, the Duchess took out her earpiece and said in perfect Spanish: "The culture, the history - all of it was a dream - this trip was a dream. I can feel this community, and this is the feeling that is the best thing right now."

After concluding her comments in Spanish, Meghan giggled nervously and jokingly wiped the sweat from her forehead in relief as the audience applauded.

© Getty Images The former Suits actress previously lived in Argentina and Madrid

Switching to English, she spoke about the importance of women and young girls having a voice.

"I find inspiration in the strong women around me. Of course, my mother being one of them. So much of how I approach things is less about the fight and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity," she said.

"Ensuring that young girls feel that their voices are heard and young boys are raised to learn how to listen to girls as well. The role of men in this is crucial - and my husband is an example of this."