Prince Harry 'not asking for preferential treatment' after High Court ruling

Prince Harry is set to appeal the High Court judgement over a decision to change the level of his personal security when visiting the UK. A legal spokesperson for the Duke said: “The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application.”

They added that he hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing.” The news comes after a ruling in which the duke’s case was rejected with the conclusion that Ravec’s approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the very sad news that Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's only daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died aged 45. He was found at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6 pm. Lady Gabriella released a joint statement with his family calling him an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”. Our thoughts of with her and his family at this very sad time.

Hunter Schafer has been arrested while attending a pro-Palestine protest with Jewish Voice for Peace in New York on Monday. The 25-year-old, who is best known for her roles in Euphoria and The Hunger Games, protested at the NBC headquarters at the Rockefeller Centre, and was arrested along with 50 others.

Bradley Cooper has admitted that he is not sure he’d still be alive if he hadn’t become a dad. The 49-year-old has one daughter, six-year-old Lea, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, and becoming a dad made him realise that he needed to slow down. Speaking on the podcast The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, he admitted that he didn’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t become a father. Thank goodness for you, Lea!

And finally, reviews are in for Disney+’s new show Shogun, and people are loving it! The historical drama follows the story of the first English sailor to land in Japan, alongside a shrewd Lord trying to outmanoeuvre his political rivals - and a female samurai. Sounds like it might be up your street? The first two episodes are available now - and we can’t wait for more.