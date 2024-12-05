Prince Harry appears to rule out UK return for children Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry, 40, sat down with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit, and as well as addressing divorce rumours, he spoke about his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex made it clear that he was pleased with the family's decision to move stateside in 2020, and he appeared to rule out a UK return because of one reason…

WATCH: Prince Harry on why he lives in the US

"I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," he said before explaining that his children have the freedom to do things that they "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK."

© Eugene Gologursky Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024

This is a notion Meghan Markle has alluded to herself, during an interview with The Cut.

The interviewer, Allison P. Davis, wrote: "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

© Getty / Netflix Meghan has concerns over her kids' privacy

Meghan said: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

Security is of high importance to the couple, and they have gone to extreme lengths to ensure that their property is fully protected.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home security features

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's home office was shown in their Netflix docu-series

Their grand family residence, which was showcased on their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, benefits from a very long driveway. A commonplace feature in many royal and A-list homes, this distances the main access entrance from the building itself, providing an element of privacy and heightened security.

They will have cameras and in-person security too, giving an extra layer of protection to their regal-looking casa.

© Netflix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's large driveway

While staying at Tyler Perry's property, ahead of finding their own permanent base stateside, the couple had to erect extra fences around the vicinity for further privacy from paparazzi.

Do Prince Harry and Meghan have a UK base now?

© Netflix The couple have now vacated Frogmore Cottage

The Sussexes officially relinquished their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023, but do they now have another place to stay thanks to their friend Ellen DeGeneres?

The presenter has purchased a Cotswolds farmhouse with her wife Portia de Rossi, providing a potential place for Harry and Meghan to stay considering they are good pals with Ellen.