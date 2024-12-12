Donnie Wahlberg hints at Blue Bloods spin-off in emotional tribute ahead of finale

Donnie Wahlberg hinted at a possible Blue Bloods spin-off in an emotional tribute ahead of its final episode on Friday. Sharing his gratitude for the last 14 years in a social media post, the actor suggested that he's not quite ready to say goodbye to the show.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the popular police drama, including a behind-the-scenes snap of Donnie with Marisa Ramirez, Bridget Moynahan and Steve Schirripa, the 55-year-old penned: "Only one #BlueBloods Friday left. Hard to believe we've come to the finale, but then it's hard to believe that we were fortunate enough to be part of something so special for the last fourteen years!

"Lots of emotion swirling, as I'm sure they are for all of you loyal fans and followers of this show. I say farewell (for now) with no regrets — only gratitude!" he continued, suggesting that the finale might not be the last we see of Blue Bloods. "Let's celebrate the journey together, one last time, this Friday."

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the star for an amazing 14-year run. One person penned: "So full of emotions. We were not ready to say goodbye but so proud of you all for an outstanding run."

© CBS Entertainment Donnie Wahlberg plays Danny in Blue Bloods

A second follower added: "It was the best 14 seasons! I loved watching every Friday. You and the entire cast will be missed!!"

WATCH: Donnie Walhberg breaks down in tears in rare behind-the-scenes video of Blue Bloods

© Getty Danny hinted at a Blue Bloods spin-off

Back in October, Donnie revealed that he'd be open to a spin-off series. "I, for me personally, would say whatever happens next, if it's done with the spirit of Blue Bloods and done with the care that we tried to put into Blue Bloods every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being a part of either way," he told TV Insider. "I've heard stories of prequels, sequels, you name it. For me personally, I love the show. I've enjoyed working on it for 14 years and like I said, whatever comes next, as long as it has family at its core and the spirit of Blue Bloods, then I'm all for it," he added.

Donnie isn't the only cast member who has considered reprising their role. Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, told HELLO! in October that the show leaves her character's storyline "wide open" for a potential spin-off.

© Michael Parmelee/CBS The show ends on Friday

"I don't want to spin off right now, this is very fresh for me and I'm still grieving because we all wanted to continue, this is not something any of us wanted," she said.

"We felt that there was so much more we could continue telling and sharing and creating, but I do think there are certain characters that could continue to have quite an amazing and interesting life beyond the world with the Reagans, and I think Abigail Baker is one of them."