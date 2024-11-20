Chicago Fire star David Eigenberg's private life with wife of 22 years

David Eigenberg is known and loved for his portrayal of Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann in Chicago Fire. The 60-year-old actor is a recognisable face on our screens thanks to his impressive TV career and is perhaps best known for playing Steve Brady in Sex and the City.

But how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out more about his wife and children…

WATCH: Are you a fan of Chicago Wednesdays?

David's wife of 22 years

David has been married to his wife, Chrysti Eigenberg, since 2002.

The actor met his other half, an ex-Army specialist back in 2001. Recalling the early days of their romance, the Sex and the City star told The Day in 2021: "We met right after 9/11. She'd been activated from [Army] reserve duty and was doing homeland security down in Virginia."

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock David and Chrysti have been married since 2002

"I met her; it just hit me," he continued. "That had never happened to me before. It just hit me at the core. Meeting my wife was something that I never anticipated."

David previously revealed that he and Chrysti got married soon after meeting because he "knew she was the girl".

"I've been married 10 years," he told CosmoTV in 2013. "We got married real quick, not because she was pregnant or anything, but we just got married really quick cause I knew she was the girl."

© Kpa/Zuma/Shutterstock The couple met in 2001

Sharing a very relatable insight into his relationship, the actor continued: "The only way that relationships go forward is that they have gravity and that only comes with seeing through the hardship. I fight with my wife, we fight for things but I think everybody wants to be heard."

David's two children

David is a doting dad to his son Louie Steven, born in 2009, and daughter Myrna Belle, who arrived in 2014. He previously told The Day: "My children are the gift that I never dreamed of happening."

While the actor likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he revealed the touching gift his children and wife got him for his milestone 60th birthday back in May.

Taking to Instagram, David shared a photo of himself posing alongside Cuddly Dudley, a cocker spaniel puppet character from Ray Rayner and His Friends, a staple of children's television in David's hometown, Chicago.

In the caption, he thanked his family, writing: "Well I hit 60 and my beautiful daughter and son and wife tracked this guy down for my old sentimental heart if you are anywhere near my age and from the Midwest you will know how lucky and grateful… I truly am my family and my friends … blessed."