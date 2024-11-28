Blue Bloods's Bridget Moynahan sparks major reaction with video amid new finale details

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan sparked a reaction from fans after sharing a touching message from the cast in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Taking to social media, the actress, who plays Erin Reagan, shared a video of the Reagan family sitting down for one of their iconic family dinners.

Tom Selleck, who leads the cast as Reagan patriarch Frank, shared their holiday wishes, saying: "From our family to yours, wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving," prompting the rest of the cast to chime in. "Happy Thanksgiving," they said in chorus.

In the caption, Bridget penned: "From all of us here at Blue Bloods to all of you out there, have a very Happy Thanksgiving."

© CBS Fans shared their sadness over the show's ending

While many fans were touched by the message, others couldn't help but share their sadness over the drama's ending. One person penned: "It's devastating to me that Blue Bloods has been canceled. A not so happy Thanksgiving," while another added: "Sooo sad the show is ending."

A third follower remarked: "Hey how nice a message. One of my favourite shows, because of the family dinners. So sad the show is ending," while another agreed, commenting: "Going to miss this show. 14 years what an amazing run!"

© Getty Images Blue Bloods will conclude in December

Like many of the cast, Bridget has made no secret about her disappointment over the show's cancellation.

WATCH: Bridget Moynahan says 'I Want My Job Back' after Blue Bloods cancellation

Back in October, while appearing on the talk show Sherri, Bridget said: "It's bittersweet. I want my job back!

"It was a good run. 14 years with a group of people, we were a family on and off the screen," the actress added.

Bridget's latest post comes as new details about the show's final two episodes have emerged.

© Michael Parmelee/CBS The final episode, 'End of Tour' airs on December 13

The penultimate instalment 'Entitlement', which airs on December 6, sees Eddie and Badillo attempt to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter, who also happens to be Jamie's confidential informant. The synopsis continues: "Danny [Donnie Wahlberg] and Baez [Marisa Ramirez] investigate when a star student is found dead in her dormitory; Frank suspects the governor has an agenda when he comes to him with a proposal; and Erin [Bridget Moynahan] oversteps when she tries to play matchmaker for Anthony [Steve Schirripa]."

© CBS Frank and Erin look solemn in photos from the final episode

The finale, which is called 'End of Tour', will air on December 13 and marks the show's 293rd episode. If the synopsis is anything to go by, fans are in for a dramatic ending. "It's all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial, in the historic series finale episode of Blue Bloods," it reads.

Viewers can also expect to see talk show host Amanda Kloots and Oscar nominee Edward James Olmos guest star in the final two episodes.