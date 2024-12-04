Donnie Wahlberg's touching words for Blue Bloods co-star Bridget Moynahan sparks fan reaction

Bridget Moynahan delighted fans with a throwback photo of her Blue Bloods co-star Donnie Wahlberg – and the New Kids on the Block singer had the sweetest response.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the final two episodes, Bridget recalled working with Donnie on the set of season two. Alongside a behind-the-scenes snap of the on-screen siblings laughing away, she penned: "Since we're down to the last 2 episodes of @bluebloods_cbs, I'm going to share some photos yearbook style…

"Let's start with the beginning of Season 2. And in @donniewahlberg's own words, 'I got off stage from NKOTBSB Tour, went straight to an airplane, landed, went straight to the set and shot this scene. And don't look even slightly tired!!!!!!'"

Donnie was quick to comment on the post. "I remember it like it was yesterday. 14 years, went by in the blink of an eye," he wrote, before sharing a sweet message to his on-screen sister: "Ps — Everyone looks good when they stand in your glow, Bridget."

© Shutterstock Donnie and Bridget share a close bond off and on-screen

Fans heaped praise on the touching message, with one person writing: "@donniewahlberg u always know what to say that'll brighten the world...a true," while another added: "@donniewahlberg you're the sweetest."

© Getty The pair play on-screen siblings, Erin and Danny

Donnie and Bridget have made no secret of their close friendship. The pair, who play siblings Danny and Erin Reagan, have developed a close bond over the last 14 years – and Bridget even helped set Donnie up with his now-wife, Jenny McCarthy.

"I knew you guys were already like a super hot, flirtation already," the actress recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show. "But I definitely said – as my mother would say - he's a good doobie."

© Getty Bridget helped set Donnie up with his wife

The 53-year-old also reflected on the show's ending after 14 years, revealing it's been difficult to say goodbye to the cast and crew, who have become a "family".

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," she said. "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew – most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything."

Bridget added: "We've been through it all with each other."

© Getty Images Blue Bloods ends in December

Blue Bloods will draw to an end this month with the final two episodes of season 14.

Earlier this year, CBS confirmed there were no plans to renew the show beyond the latest series. At the time, CBS' Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said it was important for the network to "refresh the schedule".