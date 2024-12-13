Day of the Jackal: viewers saying same thing about finale - and ending explained

Day of the Jackal's season finale has left viewers in shock as it concludes Lashana Lynch and Eddie Redmayne's cat-and-mouse chase across Europe - while still leaving the story wide open for season two. But what have fans been saying about the finale - and just what happened? Find out here…

Season one concluded with a dramatic shootout between the 'Jackal' and Bianca after she finally manages to track him down at his home in Spain, after linking her brother-in-law's blackmailer's assassination to his other work.

WATCH: Based on the classic 1971 book by Frederick Forsyth, the series follows an elusive lone assassin, the Jackal [Eddie Redmayne], who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

After Jackal finally manages to kill his highly protected target Ulle Dag Charles while he is taking part in his daily swim, he returns home to find that his wife Nuria has left their family home with their son Carlito. He is quickly on his guard as he realises that MI6 agents are in the house. He manages to kill Vince and, after a tense exchange with Bianca, he kills her instantly by shooting her in the head.

© Csaba Aknay Jackal finally manages to achieve his hit

While escaping the scene, he ends up in a car crash, with the show appearing to reveal that he has been killed. However, the final scene shows him meeting up with his new ally Zina Jansone, who suggests that his next target should be her former employer, Timothy Winthrop, after he refused to pay Jackal for the hit on Ulle.

He agrees to the task - but claims that there is someone he needs to find first, hinting that he intends to track down Nuria and his son.

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival Eddie plays a ruthless assassin

Fans adored the season finale, with one writing: "That final episode of #TheDayofTheJackal was absolutely phenomenal. Was NOT expecting that particular part of the ending. Eddie Redmayne and the writers deserve every award going. Will write a review."

Another fan added: "I'm sad Bianca got killed but you have seen what this person is capable of, you have a family, know when to quit." A third person added: "I know I’ve an interest in a Freddie Forsyth resurgence and so you might take this with a pinch of salt, but I swear this is my genuine opinion: that series was pretty much perfect. The ending was NOT what I expected AT ALL. Everything I thought would happen, I was wrong. It was one of the strongest closers I've ever seen.

© Marcell Piti Fans were shocked as Bianca was killed in Day of the Jackal

"What a series. What a finale. Now I just need to somehow keep it fresh in people’s minds for another 9 months or so."

While the finale itself went down very well with fans, others were upset when an advert appeared to spoil the finale - despite airing midway through the episode. One person posted: "Whoever it was at @skytv who decided to put a MASSIVE spoiler bedded into the middle ad break of the finale episode of Day of the Jackal needs a serious meeting with their line manager. Brilliant series, destroyed ending!"