What were Tom Selleck's final words as Blue Bloods comes to an end?

Blue Bloods has ended its run on CBS after 14 seasons – and it left the door open for a potential reboot.

But how did the emotional episode end?

Eddie and Jamie's family is growing

© CBS Eddie and Jamie have happy news for the family

Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) is left devastated by the death of her partner, Officer Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan), when he is caught in the middle of a shooting spree that also injures Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh).

But there is also hope for Eddie, as the final Reagan dinner sees her announce that she is pregnant, by bringing her childhood high chair into the Reagan dining room and placing it next to her husband, Jamie.

Danny (Donnie Walhberg) jokes: "Who is the father?" but the touching moment sees Eddie recall the heart at the center of this family, as she admits she is glad to have announced the news because "we’re gonna need all the parenting advice you can get".

Erin and Jack give love a second chance

© CBS Jack and Erin give love a second chance

Eddie's announcement sees Erin (Bridget Moynahan) put a pause on her big news: she and ex-husband Jack have secretly married in a courthouse wedding.

The pair had finally reconciled and during a mid-afternoon walk Erin popped the question to a surprised Jack: "Everything would be different this time. Party of two, city hall? Tell everybody about it after the fact?"

Their big news is never shared with the family, but it's clear that the Reagans would be over the moon for the two, with their final shot showing Jack smiling warmly at Erin.

Danny gets a happy-ever-after?

© CBS Happy ever after for Danny and Maria?

Danny's grandfather Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) had reminded Danny that although he used to tell him to never bring the job home, "the problem now is, you have no one not to bring it home to," before asking Danny to "promise me when this case is over, you’ll find that someone".

Danny's wife, Linda (Amy Carlson) had died in season eight and Danny has never brought another woman to the dinner table, but that may all change as he finally took Henry's advice and asked out his detective partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), for a pizza.

Frank's final words

© CBS Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods

The final episode of Blue Bloods was always going to end with a Reagan family dinner, and as the family went round the table and shared their good news, patriarch Frank (Tom Selleck) had a smile on his face.

His final words: "Looking around this table, I couldn't be more proud ... or grateful."