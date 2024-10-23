Exclusive: Blue Bloods 'spin off in LA' teased by Abigail Hawk amid final season premiere

A potential Blue Bloods spin off continues to be a hope among fans of the canceled CBS show and Abigail Hawk has revealed there have already been discussions about the possibility – but that it would probably not feature the Reagans.

"There was talk of a spin-off happening," Abigail told HELLO! as she spoke ahead of the final episodes airing. "But if it did happen, so immediately after our series ends, it would have to be not involving the Reagan's or the NYPD at all. It would have to be set in LA or we follow a different family."

© CBS Abigail Hawk and Will Hochman on Blue Bloods

When discussing the possibility of the show as fans know it continuing on for a 15th season, she added: "If you had asked me this question during the summer, before these episodes were about to air, my answer would have been, 'there's a pinprick of hope'.

"Now I think once these episodes start airing, CBS executives may realize that they have made a colossal error and perhaps rethink down the line so I think it remains possible."

© Getty The Reagan family are the heart of Blue Bloods

"I don't think there's a possibility of it going to another network – I know that there's been a bit of chatter about that, but I don't think that that's a viable option given the talks that we've had with the cast and the producers and things like that," she continued.

"But hope floats, and I think it's necessary to have something to hang on to and we would all certainly drop everything and make that happen.At the end of the day, CBS can do whatever they want, but I hope they realize not only how commercially viable Blue Bloods is, but how beloved it is, and the staying power that it has, because family is universal and there are more stories to be told."

© CBS Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods

Abigail played Detective Abigail Baker for all 14 seasons, and she also discussed the potential opportunities for spin offs within the characters fans have already fallen in love with, sharing: "I do think there are certain characters that could continue to have quite an amazing and interesting life beyond the world with the Reagans, and I think Abigail Baker is one of them.

"She's this woman of mystery and there's so much that we could just uncover and pull out of her. She has this simmering energy that I just love about her.

"It's magnetic and you can't help but be invested in what she's got going on, whether it's at her desk, or sitting saying nothing because her nonverbal communication is [chef's kiss] and I leaned into that once I realized that was a great way to get camera time!

"But she also doesn't need to say anything unless it's necessary and when she does say something, it has meaning so I think there's a lot of potential for her. I think she's a fun one."

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement.

Tom Selleck stars as patriarch Frank Reagan, the New York Police Commissioner, as well as Donnie Wahlberg as eldest son Danny, a seasoned detective, daughter Erin played by Bridget Moynahan, a New York Assistant DA, and Jamie, the youngest Reagan, played by Will Estes.