Tom Selleck's Blue Bloods co-star Abigail Hawk makes honest confession about her first impression of him 14 years ago

The end of Blue Bloods after nearly 15 years on the air has all of its cast in a reflective, and nostalgic, mood.

The show, one of the longest running police procedurals in television history, is coming to an end after 14 seasons; the final season started airing October 18, and the final episode is out on Friday, December 13.

And with the official end fast approaching, cast member Abigail Hawk, who plays Detective Abigail Baker, is looking back on the moment she met the show's lead star, Tom Selleck, who stars as Frank Reagan.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Abigail remembered how she really felt when meeting Tom, when she was 28 years old, he was 65, and already a legend.

Admitting she was "terrified," to act with him at first, she recalled: "I would go up to the PA and be like, 'If I wanna go talk to him, am I allowed to, like, approach him or should I just not?' They were like, 'I don't know, it's my first day too lady, like, why are you looking at me?'"

She went on: "Of course, he ended up coming to me and saying, 'Hey, you know, we're doing this thing. Let's figure out some, some context.' He just put me at ease right away."

Further sharing what Tom is really like, she revealed: "He's very shy, which may not surprise people, but I think people assume that he commands the space just like Frank Reagan does."

Abigail added: "When in all actuality he just wants to be doing what he does with what Frank does with [his dad], Henry (Len Cariou), sitting in an armchair working on a crossword. For Tom, that would be working on his farm and working with his dogs and working on a script."

The actress also shared details of how she, Tom, and the rest of the actors that make up the 1 Police Plaza team celebrated the end of the show, revealing that Tom had them over at one of his favorite New York City restaurants, Italian classic Elio's, in the Upper East Side.

"He would go there literally every single day after work. So they knew him. He has his own little table in the corner," she said.

She endearingly added: "I can't say enough good things about him. He is a credible person. Truly."

The final ever episode of Blue Bloods airs on CBS this Friday, December 13, at 10pm EST.