Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan recalls heartfelt moment with Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg on last day on set

Bridget Moynahan and her Blue Bloods co-stars can't help but feel a "little disappointed" by the show's conclusion. Following its launch in 2010, the hit police drama was cancelled by CBS in November 2023, with season 14B marking the beginning of the end.

Returning on October 18, Blue Bloods will air its eight remaining episodes weekly before it's time to say goodbye. Ahead of the emotional milestone, Bridget – aka Erin Reagan – spoke to People Magazine about her last day on the New York set and revealed a particularly poignant moment with Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg.

Explaining that she and Tom had watched Donnie film his final scenes, Bridget recalled: "We were behind a monitor – I'm getting choked up as I say this – and I had my arm around Tom. and he was holding onto my hands the way my dad did.

"We were just so thankful, and he was so gracious," the actress continued. "From day one, that's how it went: 'Nice to meet you. We are family.'"

Blue Bloods wrapped filming over the summer, with Donnie – aka Danny Reagan – holding back tears in a video shared on Instagram.

"I've taken this walk thousands of times in 14 years and it was a very emotional final walk from the Blue Bloods dinner scene, last week, to my dressing room," he penned in the caption.

"More emotional than I could have ever imagined. Of course some sad tears — but mostly tears of immense gratitude. It's been a wonderful adventure. One that, I know, so many of us/you wish could continue.

"My desire to carry on, however, is only surpassed by the amount of humility I feel for having been part of this wonderful journey at all. None of it came easy, but nothing good ever comes easy — and none of it would ever occur if we don't allow ourselves to believe that our dreams can become reality," mused Donnie.

"Nor would it happen without the support of the greatest fans ever, the greatest crew ever, in one of the greatest cities ever and one of the greatest law enforcement departments ever. Thank you to the Blue Bloods faithful. Til we meet again."

The cast and crew, who have become incredibly close, are expected to reunite ahead of season 14B's premiere.

Last month, Donnie confirmed that the band is getting back together for PaleyFest in New York.

Taking place on October 17, the actor revealed that he'll be joined by the "entire cast" – which includes Tom and Bridget, as well as Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Kevin Wade.

According to the official PaleyFest website, the actors will bid farewell to the police drama with an advance screening of one of its final episodes followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team.