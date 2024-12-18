Netflix fans cancel subscriptions as another beloved show is axed

Netflix has axed another beloved show. Sparking a mass exodus, subscribers have cancelled their subscriptions after Girls5eva was abandoned by the streamer.

The series, which follows the reunion of a '90s girlband, spawned three seasons, with fans hoping for a fourth. The first two had aired on Peacock, with Netflix saving it from an earlier cancellation, but after airing a third instalment in March, the streamer decided not to renew.

© Netflix Girls5eva has not been renewed for a fourth season

Devastating fans, the news came from actress Busy Philipps, who played Summer in the series. Speaking on her 'Doing Her Best' podcast, the TV star said: "It's dead. Yeah. I'm just saying it because [expletive] it. If Netflix won't, I will.

"I guess not enough people watched it or watched it the way that counts or I don't know. I actually just don't know," she continued.

© Getty Busy Philipps confirmed the show's cancellation

While the cancellation is yet to be confirmed, fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) in response. "Who do I have to fight at Netflix for cancelling Girls5eva," quipped one.

"I knew fine well @netflix would let us down and cancel #Girls5eva. They cancel everything which is why I cancelled my subscription. Worst streaming service by far," complained a second. Meanwhile, a third penned: "@netflix hey fix this, please."

While Busy has noted that Girls5eva is likely "dead" with Netflix, she has shared her interest in bringing it to another platform. I don't think it'll ever be dead-dead. The characters are too good," the A-lister added.

© Netflix Busy hopes that the show could be revived in another format

"I've even joked with the cast, like, we should do Radio City or turn it into a live stage show — a musical, maybe even Broadway someday."

Busy, 45, has also followed up with an emotional post on Instagram, telling fans: "Well. 2024 sure has been a [expletive] heartbreak. Some more painful than others, tbh.

© Netflix The show ran for two seasons on Peacock before moving to Netflix

"I am forever grateful for this incredible show and these girls that became my sisters5eva, for Netflix giving us a chance to sing together a little bit longer and for everyone at Universal and Peacock who rooted so hard for our show.

"And of course the genius of Meredith and Jeff and Eric and my patron saint Tina Fey," she continued.

© Getty Sara Bareilles described the cancellation as a "mega, meta heartbreak"

"I honestly don't know how or what I would be without this show and the endless joy it brought me in the darkest time of my life. I really really love what I do. and sometimes it feels almost impossible. Anyway, isn't that just like everything good in life? Love you 5eva."

Premiering in 2021, Busy was joined by a stellar cast during the show's run, including Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Amid the news, Sara, who played Dawn, has chimed in, resharing Busy's Instagram post and calling the cancellation a "mega, meta heartbreak."