Carry On: viewers share verdict on new Netflix movie

Taron Egerton is back on our screens with a new Netflix thriller - but is it worth the watch? The story follows a TSA agent who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveller into letting him take a dangerous package on a Christmas Eve flight - and has to do what it takes to outsmart him before it's too late.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the film, with one person writing: "Not your typical snowy movie morning in December cause this ‘ Christmaction ‘ film is something else!

"It gives a whole different vibe in a very good way! My @SofiaCarson you’re so full of surprises! Your performance was beyond expectations. I’m so immensely proud of you! #CarryOn."

Another person added: "#CarryOn is an incredibly tense thriller action film with a great Taron Egerton and a brilliant Jason Bateman, this is why I pay Netflix to deliver these awesome stories but sadly we can’t see it in theatres."

Jason Bateman as Traveler and Taron Egerton as Ethan in the Netflix film

A third person posted: "CARRY-ON was incredibly intense. It hit the ground running & kept me on the edge of my seat. Felt like Phone Booth meets Die Hard 2. Taron Egerton was terrific but it was Jason Bateman as the crafty villain who stole the whole damn film. A superb holiday thriller."

Others were quick to compare the movie to films such as Die Hard and Phone Booth, and were full of praise for the cast. The show features Blackbird star Taron as Ethan, while Purple Hearts star Sofia Carson plays Nora. Jason Bateman also stars as the mysterious traveller.

Jason Bateman also stars in Carry-On

Chatting about the movie in a promotional clip, Taron said: "Carry-On is a Christmas movie in the Die Hard tradition. Do you know what the beauty of a film like Carry-On is?

"If you don't like me, and you've maybe seen my work and I'm not to your taste as an actor, that's fine. This will be so satisfying for you, because I am in such pronounced stress for an hour and 59 minutes that you may enjoy the movie more for me being in it."