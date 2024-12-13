Carry-On star Taron Egerton's dating history: from long-time love to new romance with Marvel actor

Taron Egerton is a bonafide action hero. Famed for fronting the Kingsman franchise, the actor returns to his high-octane roots in Carry-On, a festive thriller with Die Hard 2 and The Commuter vibes.

Following Ethan Kopek, a TSA agent blackmailed by a mysterious traveler, the security officer must race to outsmart his villain, after allowing a dangerous package to slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Cast alongside Jason Bateman, Dean Norris and Danielle Deadwyler, Taron's on-screen love interest is played by the inimitable Sofia Carson. Away from the cameras, however, the A-lister has been linked to a major Marvel star, after splitting from his girlfriend of six years. Keep reading for the lowdown on Taron's love life…

Emily Thomas

Taron dated Emily Thomas for six years. An assistant director, Emily has worked on several blockbuster hits, including No Time to Die (2021), The Batman (2022) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

© Getty Taron Egerton dated Emily Thomas from 2016 to 2022

During their on-off relationship, the duo made several joint appearances on the red carpet. Among them, Emily joined Taron at the 2019 premiere of Rocketman, as well as the 2020 Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

While little is known about Emily and Taron's first meeting, they began dating in 2016 before briefly splitting in 2018. Four months later, it was reported that they had reconciled.

© Getty Emily is an assistant director who has worked on Hollywood blockbusters

As of 2022, Taron and Emily have gone their separate ways, with the Kingsman star deleting all traces of their relationship from his Instagram account. It was later rumoured that Taron had joined the celebrity dating app, Raya.

Chloe Bennet

In October 2024, Taron was first linked to Marvel actress, Chloe Bennet. A woman of many talents, the actress, model and singer is best known for playing Daisy Johnson/ Quake in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the wider Marvel Universe.

© Getty Taron is reportedly dating Chloe Bennet

Chloe has previously dated One Tree Hill star, Austin Nichols, and YouTuber Logan Paul. More recently, she was linked to Riverdale alum Charles Melton before seemingly splitting.

© Getty The TV star is best known for starring in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

While Taron and Chloe are yet to confirm their relationship, they were photographed grabbing dinner at Osteria Mozza in West Hollywood over the summer.

More recently, the Welsh star was spotted supporting his girlfriend at the premiere of her new Hulu series, Interior Chinatown, on November 13. Taron did not walk the red carpet, but according to Just Jared, a photo shared across social media revealed that he sat beside her for the screening.