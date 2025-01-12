The Traitors star reveals surprising truth about Claudia Winkleman's behind-the-scenes antics

Claudia Winkleman has been revealed as a secret cheerleader for contestants on The Traitors, according to a former star of the hit BBC show.

Wilfred Webster, a contestant from the show's first season, shared how the host was deeply invested in the drama unfolding behind the scenes. The revelation comes as The Traitors continues to captivate viewers in its third season.

Claudia's passion behind the scenes

Wilfred, 31, revealed that Claudia's enthusiasm extended beyond her presenting duties. Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: "She doesn't care who wins, it's a really weird thing. She's like, 'I just want somebody to win.' She doesn't care if you're faithful or a traitor."

The former contestant described how Claudia would cheer on players during missions. He added: "When we were doing the missions, she was actually really supportive, shouting, going mad, and screaming for us. It was really funny, but then all of a sudden, she's really serious. Claudia was amazing, she was so supportive."

A special connection with the traitors

Wilfred, who was one of the traitors in season one, explained that the game's deceptive players got more face time with Claudia. "With Claudia, she's obviously with the traitors more than she's with the faithful because she will come and speak to us in the turret and say we've got to do this and that," he explained.

This unique interaction offered traitors a rare chance to connect with the presenter, adding a personal touch to the intense gameplay.

Claudia on The Traitors' success

Claudia, 52, has been hosting The Traitors since its debut in November 2022. Speaking to Grazia, she reflected on the unexpected popularity of the show, saying: "We didn't foresee this. We went to Scotland with the amazing people who make it and a pair of red fingerless gloves and gave it our best shot."

She continued: "I think people like it because the psychology is extraordinary – just watching people work out whether they're being lied to. The dynamics feel addictive. I'm completely obsessed."

The psychology of winning

Despite her keen observations, Claudia admitted there isn't a guaranteed formula for winning the show. "I don't think there's a formula. I wish there were. Although, actually, I'm really pleased there isn't, because then people would know how to win," she explained.

She believes empathy and persuasion are critical. "The power of persuasion is everything. I also think you have to have a lot of empathy," she added.

A hit with audiences

The Traitors continues to grip audiences with its mix of suspense and strategy. Filmed at Ardross Castle in Scotland, the show challenges contestants to outwit their rivals while building alliances and uncovering traitors.

For viewers, the mix of tension and Claudia's signature wit remains a winning formula. With her passion both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, it's clear why The Traitors has become a standout success for the BBC.