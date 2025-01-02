The Traitors introduces shocking new twist in the final episode

New Year's Day was ushered in with a new season of the BBC's hit game show The Traitors. However, in true Claudia Winkleman style, the host delivered the shocking news that there will be a twist in the final episode of the third season.

In the launch episode, Claudia revealed the finale will be very different to the previous two seasons. After declaring the contestants Armani, Minah and Linda as the Traitors, the presenter said: "Winning the money is going to require even more smarts than ever this year. Listen carefully.

"Those who make it to the final will no longer reveal their true identities as they leave. Instead, you will need to rely solely on your instincts as to whether any Traitors are left in the game."

The Traitors returned on New Year’s Day BBC’s beloved game show is back for round 3

In the past two seasons, the game could only end once the contestants believed there were no more Traitors among them left and they each had to vote to complete the game.

However, with the new twist put in place, once the players have voted to end the game, the prize pot will go to either the Traitors or the Faithfuls, but the contestants won't know who is who.

The reality show sees a group of strangers competing for a chance to win £120,000. The contestants face a series of mental and physical challenges in the Scottish Highlands as they work to build their prize pot.

Hidden among them are 'Traitors', who meet each night in secret to decide which of their fellow players, known as the 'Faithfuls', they should choose to leave the castle. If the Faithfuls fail to "uncloak" the Traitors, they will lose the cash prize, and it will end up in the opposing hands.

Discussing the new twist, Claudia, who has once more taken the helm of the hit show, said: "If players came into the castle [after watching the series before], they might have a way of working it out, right, whether you want to be a traitor or a faithful and 'I'm going to play this part and throw this person on the bus', that takes away all of that and it goes back to the absolute main body of the show, which is trust and your gut instinct."

However, the change in rules hasn't been met with support by all fans, with some branding the new series as "unfair".

One viewer wrote on X: "Why is it literally built for the traitors to win this feels kinda unfair #thetraitors."

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Claudia teased the twist as she said: "I can't wait for you to see it. There's something in it that takes my breath away."