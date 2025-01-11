The Traitors fans predict major downfall after spotting Linda's 'dead giveaway' error

Fans of The Traitors think contestant Linda's days are numbered after spotting a mistake that could expose her as a Traitor.

Warning! Spoilers for episode six ahead.

In Friday night's episode, Linda and Minah were tasked with a covert mission: to take the quill from the library and write the names of four Faithfuls on a painting hanging up in the bar – all without being caught by their fellow players.

© BBC Linda and Minah were tasked with writing the names of four players on a painting

At the end of the night, the unlucky four would be forced to play a card game which would result in one of their murders.

While they managed to complete the task successfully, with Linda penning Leon, Alexander, Fozia and Anna's names onto the picture, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Linda had written Fozia's name in the same, unique style when she cast her vote at the roundtable earlier in the evening.

© BBC Linda wrote Leon, Alexander, Fozia and Anna's names onto the picture

Taking to social media, fans shared their predictions for Wednesday's episode, suggesting that if the Faithfuls recognise Linda's handwriting on the painting, she could be rumbled and subsequently banished at the next roundtable.

One person wrote: "If the names on the painting stay there and they see Fozia's name then they'll know Linda is a Traitor because the 'z' is in the same handwriting as the blackboard on the roundtable," while another added: "Linda doing the same handwriting as she did in the roundtable for Fozia."

© BBC Viewers recognised Linda's handwriting from the roundtable

Adding their voice to the discussion, a third remarked: "#TheTraitors will anyone notice that the handwriting on painting is Linda's? Particularly the way she writes z in Fozia. Why didn't she try to disguise it!' while another agreed, adding: "Linda's handwriting is a dead giveaway, especially that 'z'!

Meanwhile, fans also praised Minah's gameplay after she threw suspicion on Dan after he started to suspect her, which resulted in his banishment at the roundtable.

One fan wrote on X: "Minah is tooo good, manipulating everyone into voting Dan out the moment he starts suspecting her. This is cinema," while another added: "Minah switching the focus on Dan from Linda was so smart, she's going all the way!"

© BBC / Studio Lambert Do you think Linda will be found out?

For those unfamiliar with the reality show, which returned with its third season earlier this month, it sees a group of contestants take part in "the ultimate game of truth and deception" for a chance to win a huge cash prize. But hidden amongst the players are Traitors who must eliminate the Faithful players from the game without being detected. If they make it to the end, they'll take home the prize money. But if the Faithfuls manage to discover and banish the Traitors, the Faithfuls will split the cash between them.

The Traitors airs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.