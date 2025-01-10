Claudia Winkleman reveals Princess Anne's surprising role in The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman is back, bringing her signature style and wit to the latest series of The Traitors UK.

During Friday's upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter shared her excitement about the show's return and opened up about her unexpected style muse – Princess Anne!

© BBC / Studio Lambert Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors

"I am always very nervous that people aren't watching and then incredibly grateful that they are," she said. "I feel about Traitors like people feel about an offspring – you're so glad when people love it.

"I can't say much but the producers are so clever and there are lots of twists and turns coming."

Asked about her fashion styles for the series, she confessed: "We always like to have a muse – for Strictly it has been Anita Dobson and this year it was Demis Roussos.

© Getty Images Princess Anne is Claudia's style muse

"For Traitors it's Princess Anne meets Sarah Brightman. We've already decided on next year's – I'll be dressing as Gerald from Clarkson's Farm!"

For the series, Claudia has been rocking the country aesthetic, but with a touch of grunge, to perfection.

Sinead McKeefry, the TV star's stylist, previously described Claudia's style as a "unique blend of Ronnie Corbett, Princess Anne, and Madonna in her Guy Ritchie days".

Meanwhile, while filming in the remote countryside, Claudia found herself in need of a massage after injuring her back. "I did my back in so asked if I could see a physio," she added to chat show host Graham. "We are in the middle of nowhere, so that wasn't easy.

© BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge Claudia is famed for her signature style and wit

"When this chap turned up, the producer asked me not to be chatty with him – I thought she meant I was not to talk about what was going on in the production, so I asked him who else he had treated and he said, 'Two shire horses and a miniature Dachshund' – it turns out they didn't want me to know he was a vet!"

Claudia also confirmed she'll be stepping in for Graham to host his show on 28 February while he's on tour in Australia. Ever modest, she joked: "I apologise in advance!"