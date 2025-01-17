The Traitors fans convinced the winner has been 'sealed' after player's surprise admission

The Traitors fans are convinced the BBC show's winner has been all but decided after Lisa made a surprise admission during Thursday night's episode. The Faithful contestant stunned viewers with her sharp observations, correctly identifying both remaining Traitors without realising it.

Lisa, 42, shared her suspicions about Charlotte and Minah at the round table. She noted that Charlotte's growing confidence was a red flag, while Minah appeared burdened, as though guilt was weighing her down.

The Traitors' reactions

© BBC Charlotte on The Traitors

Charlotte, 29, and Minah, 33, did their best to act surprised by Lisa's comments, shrugging off her observations. They also tried to shift suspicion away from themselves, but viewers were not convinced by their reactions.

While Lisa didn't confirm her suspicions outright, her reasoning struck a chord with fans. Many took to social media to praise her for her perceptive deductions.

Fans react to Lisa's sharp instincts

© BBC Lisa on The Traitors

Viewers quickly shared their reactions on X, formerly Twitter, expressing their amazement at Lisa's accurate guesses. One fan wrote: "Lisa suddenly piping up and getting both Traitors," while another commented: "Lisa has just turned into prime detective!"

Others speculated that Lisa's detective work could lead her to victory. One post read: "Lisa getting both Traitors right! Hello Queen."

A dramatic banishment

Linda was finally voted out of The Traitors

The episode also saw Alex, 36, banished after his co-stars mistakenly believed he was a Traitor. Fans speculated that the sudden increase in Alex's screen time hinted at his impending exit.

One viewer wrote: "Alex is getting a lot more airtime today - I'm getting the vibe he's not going to make it to the next episode." Another added: "The most Alex has got screen time, and now he's toast."

Is Lisa the frontrunner to win?

Minah had to defend herself at the roundtables on The Traitors

With her sharp observations and growing fan support, Lisa has emerged as a potential winner of the series. Many believe her instincts will lead to the downfall of Charlotte and Minah, cementing her place as the ultimate Faithful.

As the series nears its finale, tensions are running high, and viewers are eager to see if Lisa can follow through on her suspicions.

With just a few episodes remaining, the competition is fiercer than ever. Will Lisa's theories prove correct, or will the Traitors find a way to turn the tide in their favour?

You can watch The Traitors on BBC One and iPlayer to find out who will walk away victorious.