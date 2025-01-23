The Traitor's four most popular conspiracy theories explained

The Traitor's is back tonight and with only two episodes to go, social media is brimming with conspiracy theories about the remaining contestants that could be revealed before the finale.

On Friday 24 January, the last episode of season three will show who is left standing at the final roundtable. Will the Traitors take home the prize money of £25,000 or will the Faithful manage to sniff them out in time?

© BBC Contestant Charlotte is one of the two remaining Traitors

The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is one of the BBC's biggest shows and part of what makes it so compelling is that the contestants bring their own secrets to the game - not to mention the cliffhanger of Claudia's speech on Friday's episode of the "extraordinary power" to be granted to a player.

So far in series three, a few contestants have managed to keep up appearances and remain in the game.

Charlotte Burnman, who was a recently recruited Traitor, has impressively kept up a fake Welsh accent despite being from London. Then, Leanne Quigley, who was in the army for 12 years has instead lied about her past by telling the players she is a nail technician.

WATCH: Harry betrays Mollie in The Traitors season two finale

Everyone keeps their cards close to their chest. That said, here are the six most popular conspiracies that viewers think might be revealed before the final showdown:

1. Freddie and Francesca are mother and son

© BBC Freddie and Frankie share similar stories of how they would spend the cash prize

Two contestants who people suspect of being mother and son are interior designer Francesca Rowan-Plowden and politics student Freddie Fraser.

Since the start of the show, viewers have picked up on Freddie sweetly referring to the designer as his 'mum' in the game. Then, when Frankie called him out as a Traitor, the student said it was like a 'knife to the heart' and was visibly upset.

Fans most recent clue was Friday night's episode when the contestants talked about how they would spend the prize money. Frankie, a faithful, wanted to use the money to support her son's university fees. Similarly, Freddie, a faithful, revealed his ambition to use the money towards his studies.

A fan on X wrote: ''What if Freddie is actually Frankie's son? She looked especially emotional listening to his plans. Plus, their stories weirdly match together. The Traitors.''

The faithful are still in the game together, so only time will tell leading up to the end whether the pair are related.

2. Charlotte and Alexander are a couple

© BBC Are Charlotte and Alexander too familiar with each other?

Charlotte Berman and Alexander Dragonetti have raised fans' suspicions that they could be a couple.

One TikTok user noticed that Charlotte and Alexander were of a similar age and from the same hometown, which on a show like this, isn't always a coincidence.

We already know Charlotte is faking a Welsh accent in the game, with the fan saying in the video: ''I don't think you would pretend to be Welsh on a show like The Traitors unless there was another reason. A good reason would be you're trying to disassociate your accent from someone else in the group and I would say that Charlotte and Alexander have the most similar accents. They are both from London. They're a similar age. This is circumstantial evidence that I think is compelling."

While this still could be true, it seems pretty unlikely as Charlotte is married to her longtime partner Alexander, whom she wed back in 2022.

3. The Seer

© BBC / Studio Lambert Claudia Winkleman is yet to reveal the latest twist in the game

After Claudia's bombshell announcement that there would be an "extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head" in the final episode, fans noticed that the camera lingered on a book called 'The Seer'.

In the original game of Werewolf (the card game that the show is loosely based on), the seer's role is to help the villagers defeat the werewolves by seeing the true nature of the other players.

A fan on X had a theory about how the rules would apply to the TV show: ''They all get blindfolded at the table and the Seer gets to remove their blindfold and ask Claudia the identity of one player. Only after the final banishment takes place. This would be such a good twist.''

4. Joe and Frankie are brother and sister

Are Francesca and Joe secret siblings on The Traitors?

Another possible pair of related contestants are Joe Scott and Frankie, who some fans believe are brother and sister.

Not only do the players look alike with their blonde hair and blue eyes, but viewers have noticed their close relationship on the show.

However, there are a few plot holes in this theory. In his first interview, Joe didn't allude to having any sisters, just an older brother. Whilst Frankie never mentioned siblings. Also, Joe claims to be from Southampton whilst Frankie is from East Sussex.

One fan on X wrote: ''I have a sneaky suspicion this is the secret duo to come out of this year's season.''