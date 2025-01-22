The Traitors star Charlotte's secluded countryside living situation with husband

The Traitors has only three episodes left and we're not sure what we're going to do without it.

The third series of the BBC gameshow, hosted by the incomparable Claudia Winkleman, has been equally gripping and entertaining as the preceding seasons thanks to hilarious antics from series icons like Linda Rands and the brilliantly bizarre tactics from Charlotte Berman, who has hoodwinked everyone into thinking she's Welsh…

© BBC Charlotte on The Traitors has been recruited as a Traitor

Charlotte's move might have seemed somewhat futile at the beginning since she was initially a Faithful, however, since being recruited as a Traitor, the element of secrecy could perhaps strengthen her hand.

If nothing else, it's great lying practice.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Traitors series three has been brilliant

Away from the gripping show's episodes, Charlotte lives a quiet life with her husband Alexander in the British countryside.

Find out more about her below…

The Traitors star Charlotte's life away from the show

Although the 33-year-old has Welsh roots, she's from London and works as a business director. She married her husband, Alexander, in 2022.

Charlotte also openly shared on the show that they are hoping to start a family soon. They're also parents to an adorable black labrador dog called Bobby.

MORE: The Traitors fans complain over 'worst result' after shocking episode 7

MORE: I went shopping for a Traitors-core makeover and here's my verdict

© Instagram Charlotte Berman from The Traitors and her husband, Alexander

It's not known exactly where Charlotte and her hubby live, but their home looks like such a cosy countryside abode.

One photo shows their dining room which is surrounded by classic wooden furniture but has pops of colour thanks to bright cushions and a vase full of pretty pink roses.

Charlotte also shared a video of her friends gathered on her sofa to watch an episode of The Traitors and we love the interiors of the living room.

The walls are a simple shade of cream but one wall has wooden panelling for extra texture.

© Instagram Charlotte Berman's home is so cosy

The other walls are also covered in prints and artwork.

We love the look of Charlotte and Alexander's kitchen. The room is light and airy thanks to the huge window behind the large wooden table which has bench-style seating.

© Instagram Charlotte from The Traitors in her kitchen with her dog, Bobby

There are also other prints and mirrors on the wall, as well as more flowers in a glass vase.

When not at home enjoying cosy nights in, Charlotte and Alexander are evidently quite the jet-setters.

Charlotte and Alexander got married in 2022 View post on Instagram

When not at home enjoying cosy nights in, Charlotte and Alexander are evidently quite the jet-setters.

Judging by her Instagram, the Traitors star and her husband have been to plenty of incredible places all over the world, no doubt embracing the art of travelling before settling down to raise a family.

The TV star has pictures of her holidays to New Zealand, Canada, France and more. She's fittingly also shared some photos of her climbing Yr Wyddfa (Mt. Snowdon) in North Wales.