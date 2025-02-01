Austen star Calam Lynch hails from an acting dynasty – meet his famous parents

A rising star, Calam Lynch has lent his talents to Rings of Power, Sweetpea and most recently, Miss Austen.

Busier than ever, the 30-year-old may have scored his big break with Bridgerton in 2022, but long before he signed on, the TV star was well-acquainted with the world of celebrity. The son of Game of Thrones alum, Finbar Lynch, and his wife, Heartbeat favourite Niamh Cusack, Calam is a member of the Cusack acting dynasty.

WATCH: BBC releases first look trailer of Miss Austen

Alongside his famous parents, Calam counts actresses, Sinéad, Sorcha and Catherine Cusack as his aunts. Meanwhile, Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons is his uncle, and Max Irons – who stars alongside Calam in Miss Austen – is his cousin.

Accustomed to answering questions about his family, Calam has addressed the ongoing 'nepo baby' conversation in Hollywood. "I think you can't deny, obviously, how helpful it is in so many ways to have family who are actors. One hundred per cent," he told The Times in 2023.

© Getty Calam Lynch hails from the Cusack acting dynasty

"And with the whole 'nepo baby' stuff, I think you've got to acknowledge that; it's definitely helpful. [But while it may help] get you a meeting or get a foot in the door, I think if you're bad, then people won't want to work with you."

In an interview with the Irish Times, Calam noted that he wasn't particularly "conscious" of his parents' prestigious career. "We were always around the theatre when I was growing up," he recalled.

© Getty Finbar Lynch and Niamh Cusack

"I couldn't even tell you when I started going because we used to go so often. But I remember a couple of things that stand out. I remember we lived in Manchester for three years – between when I was four and seven, I think – and my mum was doing A&E, an ITV show.

"At that age you're not really conscious of what your parents do for a living or that it might be in any way different to what other people's parents do. But I remember walking through some kind of big main pedestrianised road in Manchester, and seeing a huge billboard with my mum's face and thinking: oh, that's a bit strange."

Nonetheless, Calam has called his mum and dad "massive inspirations" and he's watched many of their performances.

© Getty Niamh Cusack pictured with Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack

While he may have grown up in a family of performers, Calam discovered acting later in life and studied Classics at Oxford University while dreaming of being a professional footballer. It wasn't until he landed a role in an amateur play, that he recognised how "incredible" it could be.

Calam's parents were "stressed and worried" about him entering the industry at first, they've watched their son flourish professionally in recent years. Following the release of Miss Austen, Calam will next appear alongside fellow Bridgerton star, Bessie Carter, in the miniseries, Outrageous.