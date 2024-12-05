Inside Blackadder star Tony Robinson's private life: From his wife Louise to rarely-seen children

Actor and broadcaster Sir Tony Robinson is perhaps best known for starring as bumbling servant Baldrick in hit comedy, Blackadder.

The 78-year-old has also presented a string of TV shows including the archeology series Time Team and Channel 4's The Worst Jobs in History.

© Getty Images Actors Rowan Atkinson (left) and Tony Robinson in costume as Blackadder and Baldrick

Beyond this, Tony's written an impressive 16 children's books, as well as four series of BBC's Maid Marian and Her Merry Men in which he played the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Away from the spotlight, the author enjoys a tranquil life in London with his wife Louise Hobbs. Keep scrolling to find out more about Tony's private life off-screen…

Tony's early life and acting career

Tony grew up in South Woodford, London, with his mum Phyllis and dad, Leslie. As their only child, he was "centre of his mum and dad's lives" and seemingly "[fulfilled] their performing desires by becoming a child actor."

© Huw John/Shutterstock The TV star first appeared on Time Team in 1994

He kicked off his acting career aged 13 when he starred in a series of West End plays and musicals, before later starring in TV shows including Sam on Boffs' Island and Play Away.

Tony nonetheless became a household name when he made his debut as Baldrick in BBC sitcom, Blackadder. He appeared in all four series and quickly became associated with the catchphrase "I have a cunning plan!"

Tony's personal life

In the late 1970s, actor Tony wed Mary Shepherd with whom he shares two children: a daughter called Laura and a son called Luke. They nonetheless separated in 1992.

While Tony tends to keep his children out of the limelight, he's occasionally shared personal tidbits. Speaking to The Guardian in 2016, he said: "The mother of my children and I were very much of the same view. We were together for 17 or 18 years.

© Getty Images The actor holding his medal after being knighted by Prince William during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

"Having children was important though. I was a liberal parent when my children were young. Back then, my daughter used to call me Tony; now she calls me Dad."

When asked by The Guardian what he considers as his greatest achievement, the Blackadder star gushed: "That my children, Luke and Laura, have turned out happy and smart, and are living fulfilled lives."

© Getty Images Tony and Louise tied the knot in 2011

In 2011, he walked down the aisle with his current wife, Louise Hobbs. They exchanged vows on Italy's Amalfi coast after six years of dating.

While the pair have a 35-year age gap, Tony has long defended their relationship. "We've been married a long time. It is just not an issue for us," he said during an appearance on Loose Women.

© Instagram Tony owns a rescue dog called Holly Berry

The pair live in West London with their beloved Westie called Holly Berry who they rescued just before lockdown.

In 2021, he spoke to The Independent about rediscovering his passion for gardening - a skill he'd picked up as a young boy. "I hadn't gardened anywhere for decades because I tended to be a flat dweller, but now we’ve got a nice terrace and parapet," he shared.