Keeley Hawes makes rare comment on marriage with Matthew Macfadyen ahead of Miss Austen debut

Keeley Hawes has opened up about her 20-year marriage to Matthew Macfadyen in a new interview, reflecting on what it was like to watch her husband portray one of TV's most dysfunctional relationships in the hit series Succession.

The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in October, are no strangers to working together onscreen. They starred as husband and wife in the 2023 drama Stonehouse, which retold the story of MP John Stonehouse, who faked his own death in the 1970s.

© Getty Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes have been married for 20 years

Reflecting on their performances, Keeley joked: "I actually think our marriage in Stonehouse was on a par, as far as toxic marriages go!"

The 48-year-old, who met the actor on the set of spy drama Spooks, went on to describe the surreal experience of watching Matthew's character, Tom Wambsgans, navigate his famously chaotic relationship with on-screen wife Shiv Roy (played by Sarah Snook) in Succession.

"It was extraordinary to watch the Succession phenomenon unfold," she told The Guardian. "My closest experience would probably be Bodyguard. It's exciting to be part of the thing that everyone’s talking about."

As a fan of Succession herself, Keeley confessed she couldn't resist being curious about the show's secrets during production.

"I've got fond memories of Matthew doing read-throughs or being told what was happening in the next season over these high-security Zooms," she shared.

© Getty Matthew starred alongside Sarah Snook in Succession

"He'd close himself away in another room, but I'd be on the other side of the door, half-hearing things. People truly loved that show. I don't know if it can be replaced. There's a Succession-shaped hole on TV."

The role itself won Matthew two Primetime Emmy Awards, two BAFTA TV Awards and a Golden Globe Award. Meanwhile, fans of the actress will soon see Keeley star in the new Jane Austen period drama, Miss Austen.

© BBC/Bonnie Productions/MASTERPIECE/Robert Viglasky Keeley plays Cassandra Austen in Miss Austen

Keeley, who is famed for appearing in Bodyguard, It's A Sin and The Durrells, will take on the role of Cassandra 'Cassy' Austen, the beloved older sister of Jane Austen, who famously burned her letters.

The four-part drama will also star the likes of Downton Abbey stars Rose Leslie and Phyllis Logan as well as Synnøve Karlsen, Patsy Ferran, Max Irons, Alfred Enoch and Kevin McNally.