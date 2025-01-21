Call the Midwife welcomes new cast member for series 14 – but fans are confused

Call the Midwife welcomes a fresh face in the form of a Nonnatus House newcomer, Sister Catherine Cantwell, in Sunday's episode and while fans are delighted to have a new cast member on their screens, some have shared their confusion about what this means for a fan-favourite sister.

Actress Molly Vevers (The Rig, The Long Shadow) will make her debut as trainee midwife Sister Catherine, who is estranged from her non-religious family after struggling to suppress her desire to become a nun.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

A teaser from the BBC reads: "Sister Catherine keeps her distress from most of her housemates, though Sister Julienne is aware of the situation.

"But the closer Catherine gets to taking her First Vows, the more afraid she becomes. Is she doing the right thing? Can a life lived in the service of God and strangers ever justify the pain she has caused to those who have loved her all her life?"

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Molly Vevers plays new nun Sister Catherine

Taking to social media, fans shared their excitement over the new addition to the cast, with one person writing: "So excited," while another added: "A new sister!".

However, others were a little confused about what the new addition means for Sister Veronica following last Sunday's episode, which saw the nun drive off from Nonnatus House with baby June.

One person penned: "Is she replacing sister Veronica? I hope not her character grew on me so much," while another wrote: "Does this mean that Sister Veronica has left? Super confused."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

A third added: "Who is she replacing?"

Although the final scenes of episode three saw Sister Veronica driving away from Nonnatus, there's no reason to believe that she didn't return to the convent having delivered baby June to the local orphanage. What's more, actress Rebecca Gethings, who plays the fan-favourite nun, is listed on the credits for episode four and is pictured in the first-look images.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Sister Veronica delivered baby June to an orphanage in episode three

So, what can viewers expect from Sunday's edition of the period drama?

The synopsis reads: "It's May 1970, and the Nonnatus team prepare for the arrival of a new nun and trainee midwife, Sister Catherine. Under Nurse Crane's supervision, Sister Catherine is thrown into a complex case. Dr Turner is taken aback when mother of seven, Peggy Wrigley, asks for an abortion. Although legal, the process isn't straightforward, and Dr Turner wants to ensure Peggy has thought this through."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Sister Veronica in a first-look at episode four

It continues: "Meanwhile, Peggy’s daughter Gail is expecting her first baby with a young RAF airman who is posted in Cyprus. Elsewhere, Dr Turner is disappointed by the general apathy towards the measles vaccination clinic as uptake remains relatively low despite the current high rate of cases."

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.