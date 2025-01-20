Call the Midwife fans left asking same question about Nancy after tear-jerking episode

Call the Midwife fans were left asking the same question about fan-favourite character Nancy Corrigan after the latest episode of the hit BBC drama.

Episode three of the new season was another emotional rollercoaster. Fans watched as Rosalind and Sister Veronica were at the centre of a heartbreaking storyline about a baby born with spina bifida. Meanwhile, Trixie met with Dr Threapwood to discuss the renewal of their contract with the council.

While fans praised the emotional and powerful episode – with many left wiping their tears – others were left asking about Nurse Nancy after there was no sign of her in the episode.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Has Nancy left already then? There's no sign of her," while another asked: "Guys WHERE is Nancy??"

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Megan Cusack plays Nancy Corrigan

A third person noticed that Trixie seemed to be moving into Nancy's room and penned: "Talking of Nancy's old Room, any chance of her actually coming back before this series ends (as I've got a suspicion that Roger is a wrong'un and that everything moved too fast with her and Roger over Christmas and the first episode of this series)."

We last saw Nancy at the end of episode one, celebrating her engagement to Roger and revealing her plans to wed in Poplar in six months. She had also been offered a new job in Surrey, which would provide accommodation for her and her daughter Colette and would also put her closer to Roger before their wedding.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Nancy and Roger got engaged in episode one

After Nancy told him about the job offer, Roger encouraged her to take the role. "It's right in the middle of my sales patch," he said. "You have to take it, Nancy. You'll be nearer to me until we get married."

While we haven't had an update on where Nancy has gone, actress Megan Cusack recently revealed that the nurse isn't leaving the show.

"No, just because she's fallen in love, she's not leaving us just yet," she said in a recent interview. "There's lots of things happening, she's got lots going on, you know, a job offer, an engagement, an overbearing mother-in-law to be.

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC Fans are wondering when the nurse will be back

"So she's got a lot going on," added the actress.

Megan also revealed that Nancy has "lots of decisions" to make now she's with Roger, telling HELLO! and other press: "Surrey's not that far? I think there's lots of decisions but she's now got Roger, who has a job, so there's lots to come with little Colette and figuring out their family dynamic."

It's possible that Nancy has taken the new job and will be back in Poplar for her wedding. However, if she decides to turn down the offer, we could be seeing her back on our screens sooner. Fans will just have to tune into the last five episodes of the season to find out.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.