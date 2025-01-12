The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett breaks silence on Macy Gray drama after she stormed off stage

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett has spoken out after Macy Gray stormed off the stage on Saturday night following her elimination from the popular ITV show. The US singer, dressed as a giant Toad, left viewers stunned as she walked off after being voted out.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 with Paddy McGuinness, Joel, 39, reflected on the unexpected moment and described it as "the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life." He joked about the unique nature of the show and the lack of pressure for contestants to win.

Joel's reaction to Macy’s exit

© BBC Joel Dommett couldn't believe what was happening on The Masked Singer

Joel explained: "This is why The Masked Singer is so good, it doesn’t matter if you’re a good singer or not. The case with Macy is she’s a legend with a recognisable voice, and we all knew it was her. The other contestants are kept in because we don’t know who they are yet."

He continued: "If you go home early, it’s a win-win. You get the same money, and you don’t have to do anything else. You can’t be vexed when you’re dressed as a toad.

Joel added: "In my career, I’ve never seen anything funnier than a 6ft toad storming off stage. I love Macy, her voice is incredible, but that moment was pure comedy gold."

Macy Gray's response and fan reactions

© ITV Macy Gray was not happy about being voted off The Masked Singer

Macy, 56, was visibly unimpressed after her elimination and shocked viewers with her abrupt exit. After removing her Toad mask to reveal her identity, she responded to Joel’s questions with blunt, one-word answers, clearly frustrated by her early departure.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts. Many commented on the "awkward" atmosphere, while others found the moment hilarious. One viewer wrote: "Macy Gray storming off as a giant toad is peak The Masked Singer chaos."

Judge Maya Jama shared a light-hearted TikTok referencing the incident, captioned: "Me at any inconvenience."

Macy’s history with The Masked Singer

© TikTok Maya Jama couldn't believe what was happening

Macy’s frustration may stem from her success on the US version of The Masked Singer, where she reached the final in 2023 as the Sea Queen.

Despite the drama, Joel shared a clip of the moment on Instagram with the caption: "lol," adding a humorous touch to the situation.

The current season of The Masked Singer has already delivered plenty of surprises, with Prue Leith revealed as Pegasus and Kate Garraway unmasked as Spag Bol. Joel has teased that the show is "getting weirder" with each new series.

Speaking to Principle Magazine, he said: "It’s getting odder and odder. Production is letting me do pretty much whatever I want, and we’re adding twists and turns that viewers won’t expect."

The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, 18 January, at 7pm.