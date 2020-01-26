The Masked Singer viewers are obsessed with Davina McCall's Disney Princess hair

On Saturday, Davina McCall returned to The Masked Singer panel for another gripping show, and didn't she look sensational? While many viewers remained stunned by the elaborate costumes used to hide the celebrity singers, we still can't get over Davina's stunning Disney-inspired look.

As well as a rich burgundy colour and soft velvet material, her wintery dress from Rosario had an ultra-flattering fit with one long sleeve, a fitted waist and a daring thigh-high split. Costing £1,478, the corset midi dress is available in classic black and bright pink, and Davina opted for a modified version by ditching the thick waist belt in favour of an elegant, simple finish. Angie Smith - who styles both Davina and other celebrities such as Holly Willoughby - shared a picture of her outfit on Instagram, and it was very well-received by fans. "That suits her so well. It's a gorgeous dress," one commented while another said: "Absolutely stunning."

We couldn't agree more, but it wasn't just her dress that viewers were loving. Angie also shared a close-up of Davina's intricate hairstyle courtesy of hairstylist Michael Douglas. He revealed the secret behind the presenter's hair on social media, writing: "My fave hair doo tonight the #pipebraid with red lace, no extensions no heat no plug sockets no water #yourhairanywhere for @davinamccall on the @maskedsingeruk." Although the final result looked effortlessly chic, fans were quick to ask for help to replicate the style. "I have tried and failed this so many times! Who knew 4 knots could be so tricky?!" one commented while another praised him for his experimentation with Davina's style. "I am obsessed with the looks you’ve been doing on Davina. You can tell you have a good relationship with her. Getting clients to try these things can be tricky. Absolutely stunning," they wrote.

With pops of red winding through her dark hair, Angie described it as "The Pocahontas french plait." And now we can't help but notice the Disney Princess vibe! To finish off her look, the 52-year-old rocked dewy skin and thick black mascara and kept her accessories to a minimum.

