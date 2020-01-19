The Masked Singer's Davina McCall sends fans wild in a blue satin dres

The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall stole the spotlight on Saturday night wearing a striking blue satin dress from Jason Wu. The gorgeous dress had an elegant yet modern design with a twisted asymmetric halterneck and pleated bodice, while the skirt dropped from the waist in a flattering midi length. Whether you're looking for a pretty dress for date night or want to wow at a friend's wedding, now is the time to get your hands on the frock as it's currently 50 percent off. The usual pricetag of £1380 is now down to a cool £690, but the coveted dress is likely to sell out fast with only a few sizes left in stock.

To glam up her look, the presenter, 52, added a pair of strappy black heels from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite shoe designers, Jimmy Choo. Her bronze tan complimented the warm colour of the dress and she channelled Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman with her thick dark fringe framing her face and her hair styled in messy, chic curls.

Stylist Angie Smith - who also works closely with Holly Willoughby - was the mastermind behind the gorgeous look and she took to Instagram to reveal the breakdown of Davina's outfit. "Livening up your Saturday night," she wrote in the caption, and fans rushed to the comments section to show their appreciation. As well as several enquiries about her dress, one wrote: "Absolutely stunning" and another said: "Love love love this dress."

Jason Wu blue satin dress, was £1,380, now £690 @ Net-A-Porter

Many also noted Davina's toned arms which she easily achieves through her love of exercise. The mother-of-three revealed her fitness regime is not solely driven by a desire to look good (although she definitely does!), but also to remain healthy. "I see my fitness now not just as a vanity project, I see it as a 'stay alive as long as you can' project," she previously told YOU magazine.

