Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon's shocking tweet about co-star Selena Gomez discovered

Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon has been hit with further allegations of derogatory tweets, after it emerged that one tweet from 2022 called Selena Gomez a "rich rat".

Karla, who is the first transgender actor to be Oscar nominated, has come under fire for a series of tweets that were posted on a now deactivated X account.

The Latin Times has now claimed that one of those tweets was aimed at her Emilia Perez co-star Selena, referencing the alleged feud between Selena and Hailey Bieber.

© Netflix Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Perez in Emilia Pérez

"She's a rich rat who plays the poor [expletive] whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife," an English translation of the Spanish tweet read, according to the publication.

The tweet was sent as a quote tweet from the Mexican outlet Reforma which featured a photo of Selena and Hailey posing together at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2022 where they quashed rumors of a feud.

© Latin Times Deleted tweet by Karla Sofia Gascon calling Selena Gomez a "rich rat"

© Academy/Tyrell Hampton Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez pose for pictures at 2022 Academy Gala

Karla, 52, is claimed to have already known that she would be working with Selena on the film, however, as it is also alleged that prior to posting that tweet Karla announced her involvement in the film with Selena, 32, and Zoe Saldana.

Karla is nominated for Best Actress for her work in the controversial film which was a critical success but has been panned by the LGBTQ+ community for regressive ideas around transgender people. Karla stars as Emilia, a cartel boss who transitions to be a woman as they always wanted to be, but also uses it as an opportunity to make amends for her former ways.

Trailer for Emilia Perez with Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Selena Gomez

The tweets were discovered this week, and also saw her make racist and anti-Muslim remarks.

"I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt," Karla said in a statement.

"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

© PATHÉ FILMS Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro in Emilia Pérez

A second statement to The Hollywood Reporter alleged that there was a "campaign of hate and misinformation" against her, and she accused "something very dark" for being behind the release of the tweets.

"I have been threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion," she said, adding: "As part of this society, I have expressed my disagreement or agreement with all the related issues that have touched me and of which I have had an opinion, often erroneous, which has changed throughout my own experience.

"I have always used my social media as a diary, reflections or notes, to later create stories or characters, not as something that would be scrutinized down to the last of its 140 characters, since sometimes I, myself, am not even aware of having written something negative."

© PATHE FILMS Selena as Jessi in Emilia Perez

Selena has not yet spoken out, but Zoe said the reveal of the tweets "makes me really sad because I don’t support [it]".

"I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group,” the 46-year-old said while at a Q&A in London.

HELLO! has contacted reps for Selena for comment.