Academy Museum Gala 2023: most stunning red carpet outfits

The stars were out in force for the glitzy and glamorous event - see all the snaps here 

Andrea Caamano
Andrea CaamanoWebsite Editor
The Academy Museum Gala for 2023 has launched awards season off in style as the stars came out in full force for the beautiful occasion, with stars including Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Dua Lipa and Leonardo DiCaprio joining the glitzy occasion. See the beautiful photographs from the illustrious occasion here... 

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson in Zuhair Murad © Getty

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett wearing Schiaparelli SS23© Getty

Hailey Bieber

US model Hailey Bieber wearing custom YSL© Getty

Natalie Portman

US-Israeli actress Natalie Portman in Dior© Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross

US actress Tracee Ellis Ross in Richard Quinn© Getty

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel© Getty

Danielle Brooks

US actress Danielle Brooks in Christian Siriano© Getty

Julia Garner

Julia Garner in Phillip Lim SS24© Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal

US director and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal © Getty

Sandra Oh

US-Canadian actress Sandra Oh© Getty

Dua Lipa

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa stunned in a see-through black lace dress© Getty

Salma Hayek

US-Mexican actress Salma Hayek showed off her curves in a figure-hugging satin dress© Getty

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton© Getty

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones ravishing in white© Getty

