Academy Museum Gala 2023: most stunning red carpet outfits

The Academy Museum Gala for 2023 has launched awards season off in style as the stars came out in full force for the beautiful occasion, with stars including Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Dua Lipa and Leonardo DiCaprio joining the glitzy occasion. See the beautiful photographs from the illustrious occasion here...

Taraji P. Henson © Getty Taraji P. Henson in Zuhair Murad



Angela Bassett © Getty Angela Bassett wearing Schiaparelli SS23



Hailey Bieber © Getty US model Hailey Bieber wearing custom YSL



Natalie Portman © Getty US-Israeli actress Natalie Portman in Dior



Tracee Ellis Ross © Getty US actress Tracee Ellis Ross in Richard Quinn



Lupita Nyong'o © Getty Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel



Danielle Brooks © Getty US actress Danielle Brooks in Christian Siriano



Julia Garner © Getty Julia Garner in Phillip Lim SS24



Maggie Gyllenhaal © Getty US director and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal



Sandra Oh © Getty US-Canadian actress Sandra Oh



Dua Lipa © Getty English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa stunned in a see-through black lace dress by Chanel



Salma Hayek © Getty US-Mexican actress Salma Hayek showed off her curves in a figure-hugging satin dress



Alicia Vikander © Getty Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton

