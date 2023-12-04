Academy Museum Gala 2023: most stunning red carpet outfits

The Academy Museum Gala for 2023 has launched awards season off in style as the stars came out in full force for the beautiful occasion, with stars including Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Dua Lipa and Leonardo DiCaprio joining the glitzy occasion. See the beautiful photographs from the illustrious occasion here...
Taraji P. Henson in Zuhair Murad
Angela Bassett wearing Schiaparelli SS23
US model Hailey Bieber wearing custom YSL
US-Israeli actress Natalie Portman in Dior
US actress Tracee Ellis Ross in Richard Quinn
Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel
US actress Danielle Brooks in Christian Siriano
Julia Garner in Phillip Lim SS24
US director and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal
US-Canadian actress Sandra Oh
English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa stunned in a see-through black lace dress by Chanel
US-Mexican actress Salma Hayek showed off her curves in a figure-hugging satin dress